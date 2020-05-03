On Friday, three professionals (two players and a physiotherapist) from Cologne, Germany took tests after training, and were found to be infected by Covid-19. This Saturday, the squad returned to training.

The decision of the club’s board to keep the works, with all medical protocols protected, caused the revolt in one of the team’s players: the Belgian Birger Verstraete, who criticized the situation in an interview with VTM, a TV from Belgium.

– An absurd. The infected physical therapist treated me and other players for several weeks. On Thursday, I teamed up with one of the infected people at the gym. Therefore, it is not correct for the club to say that none of the three had contact with the rest – said Verstrate, and then added:

– I hope we are no longer infected but we always have the possibility of the virus spreading in our heads. Right now, not being quarantined and continuing to train is bizarre. Football at this point is not the most important.

Cologne, as well as European clubs, have been training for two weeks, preparing for the resumption of the German Championship games, scheduled for the 9th. However, everything indicates that this date will be changed: a meeting of managers of German clubs with Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of the government are scheduled and are expected to postpone this return until the end of the month.

There are 11 rounds left to finish the competition. Bayern lead with 55 points, followed by Borussia Dortmund with 51. Cologne are tenth with 32 points.

