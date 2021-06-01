Colón defeats Independiente and will play the final against Racing

06/01/2021

Colon of Santa Fe beat this Monday at Independent directed by Julio César Falcioni for 2-0 and will play this Friday the final of the Cup of the Professional Football League of Argentina against Racing Club, what hours before beat Boca Juniors on penalties after equalizing without goals in regulation time.

At 18 minutes, Independiente defender Juan Manuel Insaurralde touched the ball with his hand inside his own area and the referee signaled penalty. Luis Miguel ‘el Pulga’ RodríguezThe 36-year-old scored it two minutes later with a precise shot that hit the post. This was the eighth goal in the forward’s tournament, which reached River Plate’s Colombian Rafael Santos Borré at the top of the scorers’ table.

From that moment, Independiente went ahead to seek equality, but Colón stood firm in the center of the field and prevented Rojo from getting too close to his goal. Those led by Eduardo Domínguez let Independiente advance, but cut off when the midfielders looked for the forwards and came out quickly to counterattack.

At 62 minutes into the second half, ‘el Pulga’ Rodríguez took charge of a very long free kick and surprised with a bomb with effect that hit the post.

The second goal came in 66 minutes. In one of the many counterattacks, Alexis Castro attended Santiago Pierotti, who had entered the field two minutes earlier and stung the ball over the goalkeeper.

Since then, Independiente took possession of the ball and cornered Colón. However, the people from Santa Fe prevented Red from having a clear scoring opportunity.

El Rojo arrived at this stage by being third in Zone B with 20 points out of 39 possible and beating Estudiantes de La Plata on penalties in the quarterfinals, after drawing without goals in regulation time. Colón was the leader of Zone A with 25 points and also beat Talleres on penalties after drawing 1-1.

The Professional Football League Cup is the main Argentine tournament, disputed by 26 teams and the champion will qualify for the Copa Libertadores in 2022. The semifinals, which were played in a neutral field (the Bicentennial stadium in San Juan), were to be held on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23, but they were postponed due to the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the country. The final will be this Friday, also in the Bicentennial of San Juan.