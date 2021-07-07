Colon cancer: excessive consumption of sugary drinks increases risk in young adults

Somewhat alarming data are available confirming that colon and rectal cancers are increasing in younger adults. While previously these were more adult-related conditions, researchers are now trying to understand the causes and create new prevention measures. A recent study conducted on women and their type of diet, suggests that sugar-sweetened beverages may influence Especially soft drinks!

More specifically: colorectal cancer rates in people younger than 50 have increased dramatically in recent years. According to information revealed in the study, compared to people born around 1950, those born around 1990 have twice the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk of rectal cancer

The truth is that in recent years the sales of sugary drinks have decreased, especially taking into account the drastic increase in the percentage of calories consumed in sugary drinks between 1977 and 2001. During those years, the figure increased from 5.1% of the total calories consumed per 12.3% among young people from 19 to 39 years old and from 4.8% to 10.3% among those under 18 years of age. Although for 2014 the figures decreased, 7% of the total calories consumed by Americans in their daily diet still came from sugary drinks. So it is no secret to say that it is also related to the increase in cases of overweight and obesity.

What was this recent study about? The research work was published in the journal Gut and focused on examining the link between colorectal cancer and sweet drinks. The sample was large, with the participation of 94,464 registered nurses who enrolled in a long-term prospective health study between 1991 and 2015, when they were between 25 and 42 years old. They also looked at a subset of 41,272 nurses who reported their intake of sugary drinks between the ages of 13 and 18. Based on this, consumption habits related to Intake of sodas, sports drinks and sweetened teas. The researchers also recorded the consumption of fruit juices: apple, orange, grapefruit, plum and others.

Of course, one of the most relevant facts of the study is the follow-up that was given and the findings were the following: found 109 cases of colorectal cancer among nurses (The absolute risk of colon cancer in younger people is still small). But compared to women who consumed less than an eight-ounce serving of sugar-sweetened beverages a week on average, those who drank two or more had more than twice the relative risk of contracting the disease. In other words, each additional serving of sugary drinks increased the risk by 16%. While one serving a day in adolescence was associated with a 32% increased risk. In addition, it was found that the habit of replacing sugary drinks with coffee or skim milk led to a reduction in risk from 17 to 36%. It is worth mentioning that they did not have data on sweetened coffee.

In this regard, different doctors and experts have spoken around the world, such is the case of the statements of Caroline H. Johnson, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health who has published numerous publications on the environmental risks of colon cancer and who did not participate in the study: “I was very interested to see that the study was carried out on women, for years the attention has focused mainly on men. It will be interesting to see if these data are also confirmed in men ”.

Among other relevant findings, it was found that there was no association between the consumption of fruit juice or artificially sweetened beverages with early-onset colorectal cancer. In addition, the analysis of so many years showed that there are several factors that can also affect the risk of colon cancer: gender, race, body mass index, the use of hormones, smoking, alcohol consumption and the level of physical activity.

Although the study showed only one association, so it could not prove cause and effect. This is an important finding. According to statements by Nour Makarem, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health who was not involved in the research: “This is strong and novel evidence on how higher soda intake is involved in an increased risk of colorectal cancer. . “

Last but not least, the study’s lead author, Yin Cao, an associate professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, noted that metabolic problems, such as insulin resistance and high cholesterol, as well as intestinal inflammation; They could also play an important role as a cause of cancer in the younger population than in the elderly. While much work remains to be done, the scientists who participated in the study established weight gain as a possible hypothesis. Therefore controlling obesity is one of the most relevant measures in prevention. Also studies have found that high fructose corn syrup contributes to cancer risk regardless of obesity.

It’s finally the first time sugar-sweetened beverages have been linked to early-onset colorectal cancer. Although work remains to be done, it is a fact that clinicians and researchers must be aware of this cancer risk factor, which is largely ignored at younger ages. Undoubtedly, these types of revelations come at a good time, as an opportunity to review prevention, control and marketing strategies for sugar-sweetened beverages. Today more than ever avoid the consumption of soft drinks and all kinds of commercial sweetened beverages, it is one of the most important measures of general health and well-being.

