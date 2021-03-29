Colón and Vélez continue as leaders in the League Cup

Mar 29, 2021 at 05:57 CEST

Efe

River Plate’s draws with Racing Club and Independiente with Boca Juniors allowed these four great teams from Argentina to just add one point on this seventh day of the Professional League Cup.

Colón beat Platense 1-3 to ratify their status as leader of Group A, while Vélez Sarsfield also drew 1-1 with Defensa y Justicia at home but remains the leader in Zone B of the gaucho contest.

With six dates to be disputed, the four teams from each area begin to emerge that will qualify for the final stage of the contest in an area that still does not have River Plate or Boca Juniors in these locations.

Al Boca escaped from his hands with a final penalty against Independiente

Independiente and Boca Juniors equaled 1-1 in the last match of this Sunday day with goals from Gastón Togni for the local and the Peruvian Carlos Zambrano for ‘Xeneize’, who at the end of the match wasted a penalty executed by the Colombian Sebastián Villa and diverted by Uruguayan Sebastián Sosa.

In a frictionless and intense match, the locals managed to gain an advantage in the first stage but then in the second an accurate header from Zambrano established the final tie in what was the Peruvian’s first goal with the ‘xeneize’ jacket.

At the end of the match, Sebastián Villa had a penalty that was deflected by Sebastián Sosa so that the distribution of points left ‘Rojo’ in the classification zone and ‘Xeneize’ expectant in the sixth position but with uncertainty for the future.

End of the match # Independiente 1-1 Boca pic.twitter.com/AZsj5sq1Ho – CA Independiente (@Independiente) March 29, 2021

River and Racing sealed a draw without opening the score

River Plate and Racing Club equalized without goals at the Monumental Stadium in a result that kept the ‘Academy’ among the top four of Group A, while ‘Millionaire’ was fifth outside the zone of those classified to the fourth of the end of this Professional League Cup.

With the precedent of the 5-0 win that River had given Racing to the Argentine Super Cup last month, those led by Pizzi proposed a more cautious approach and managed to take a point as a visitor despite finishing with one less player for the expulsion of Juan Cáceres.

Both teams surpassed their debut in the Argentine Cup and in ten days they will play their round of 32 duels, while they wait for the draw for the group stage of the 2021 edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Colón defeated Platense and continues with his leadership path

Colón de Santa Fe ratified its status as the only leader of Group A after beating the recently promoted Platense at home 1-3 on Saturday and stretching the advantage over their guards, as they reached 19 points, five ahead of Central Córdoba from Santiago del Estero, the Banfield and the Racing Club.

The ‘Sabalero’ led by Eduardo Domínguez reversed Facundo Curuchet’s initial goal for the local and won with goals from Santiago Perotti, Colombian Wilson Morelo -a penalty- and Rafael Delgado.

With this victory, and despite the elimination in the Argentine Cup, Colón has six wins and a draw in what is the best start to the tournament in its history.

Vélez equaled with Talleres but remains at the top

Like Colón, Vélez remained the leader despite registering a 1-1 draw as a visitor against Defensa y Justicia this Sunday for the seventh day of the Argentine tournament.

Marcelo Benítez advanced to the ‘Halcón’ and Cristian Tarragona marked the definitive tie for Vélez that follows at the top of Group B of the Professional League Cup with 16 units, three ahead of Independiente and Lanús.

The team led by Mauricio Pellegrino has a young squad and, except for the 1-7 win against Boca Juniors, they always showed an attitude to impose conditions on the game and put a style into practice.

An urgent San Lorenzo is measured with Estudiantes and Newell’s de Burgos visits Tucumán

San Lorenzo, after being eliminated from the Argentine Cup at the hands of Defense and Justice, and after a very irregular start to a domestic competition, will visit Estudiantes this Monday in one of the three matches that will mark the end of this seventh day.

In another of this Monday’s duels, Germán Burgos’ Newell’s will visit local Atlético in Tucumán with the need to add a victory so that the possibility of reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament does not become utopian.

In the third and last game on Monday, Hurricane and Gymnastics will measure their strength in a duel of two teams that aspire to get into the dispute for four places for the next instance of this Professional League Cup.