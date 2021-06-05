Colón achieves the first title in its history in the Argentine First Division

06/05/2021 at 4:58 AM CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

Colón de Santa Fe beat Racing Club 3-0 in the final of the Argentine Professional League Cup and was crowned champion, for the first time in its 116-year history, of Argentine soccer. With goals from Rodrigo Aliendro, Cristian Berardi and Alexis Castro, the Santa Fe team won its first crown after winning with authority against Racing in the final played at the Del Bicentenario stadium in San Juan. In this way, the ‘Sabalero’ became the 38th Argentine champion between tournaments and cups to add to his record that recorded the tournaments of the 1950 President Perón Cup, the Second Division in 1965 and the 28 titles of the Santafesina League.

Colón, who in 2019 lost the final of the South American Cup against the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, had his great revenge and his great celebration in the first conquest of this club.

The Sabalero ensemble, which also achieved its qualification for the Copa Libertadores 2022, Eduardo Domínguez had his great strategist as a coach, the solidity of Uruguayan goalkeeper Leonardo Burián, Gonzalo Piovi, Paolo Goltz and Facundo Garcés in the central defense, Facundo Mura, Rafael Delgado and Eric Meza highlighted in the wings.

Alexis Castro, Federico Lértora and Rodrgio Aliendro and Christian Bernardi were the most prominent players in the middle of the court, the emblem was Luis Miguel ‘La Pulga’ Rodríguez, Cristian Ferreira, the Colombian Wilson Morelo and Nicolás Leguizamón on offense.

Columbus, who had been first from Zone A With 25 points after seven wins, four draws and two losses, he got his passport to the quarterfinals of this tournament. In that instance as a local in his stadium won by penalties 5-3 against Talleres from Córdoba after tie for a goal. In the semifinals he won with authority 2-0 against Independiente in San Juan last Monday and this Friday he repeated a categorical victory in the final 3-0 against Racing in the same San Juan stage.