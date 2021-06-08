Colombis vs Argentina Roberto Tobar main referee of the match: balance games | Qatar World Cup

At the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla and for the eighth date of the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, Chilean referee Roberto Andrés Tobar Vargas will direct the game between the Colombian and Argentine national teams.

Tobar, after suffering an injury recently in the Copa Libertadores Boca vs The Strongers match for the last date of the group stage and giving the match to Nicolás Gamboa his fourth referee, questioned his participation in the game between the national teams, however , Conmebol’s medical department followed him up and treated him appropriately, which led to his recovery and thereby reconfirming his appointment.

Roberto Andrés is currently the best South American referee and he is the one who Conmebol trusts the most for the decisive matches. Of course, on the field of play he responds with good performances because he has a lot of experience and experience in the international arena and in FIFA tournaments; He has whistled the finals of the Copa Sudamericana, Libertadores, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Copa América, he also performed the Qatar Club World Cup in 2019.

Tobar Vargas, from a disciplinary point of view, is not a very card-playing referee, on the contrary, he is sometimes very flexible, although in the two games he has directed in this knockout phase he has an average of 5 yellow cards per game and has already shown a direct red to Edison Cavani, from Uruguay, in the game against Brazil, yes, when he has to send off his hand does not shake

His technical qualities include: giving good continuity to the games, having consistency in the assessment of fouls and judging similar situations in the same way when applying the rules; Although it must also be said that he talks too much with the players, he gives a lot of advice, he is not a referee who confronts the protagonists, on the contrary he is very calm when it comes to resolving conflicts.

Another point that he has in his favor is that this same match he already directed and it went very well, he did it in the Copa América in Brazil in 2019, a game that in the end was won by the Colombian National Team 2-0, this is the only match that he has whistled the national team in his career as a referee. For his part, he has directed two more games to the eleventh from Argentina, against Ecuador he won 1-0 and against Venezuela he drew 1-1, this in the 2018 Russia Qualifiers.

For the direction of the game, his compatriots Cristhian Schiemann and Alejandro Ríos will accompany him as assistants. Experienced judges Julio Bascuñán and Ángelo Hermosilla will be present at the VAR, who will be able to save the ballot if necessary; However, what must be clear is that Refereeing Technology does not make referees better, it only helps them in specific plays, which is why the direction of the game will depend to a greater extent on Tobar’s good performance.

Jose Borda

Arbitration analyst

FUTBOLRED Special