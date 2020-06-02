MADRID, Jun 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Democratic Center, the party of Colombian President Iván Duque, has urged Cuba to extradite the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) who remain on the island after the breakdown of the peace dialogue if they want to get off the ‘black list’ of the United States on countries that do not collaborate in the fight against terrorism.

The United States announced on May 13 the reincorporation of Cuba to this ‘black list’, from which it emerged in 2015 in the context of the historic dialogue between Havana and Washington to normalize bilateral relations, for welcoming ELN guerrillas already ” numerous fugitives from American Justice. “

Cuba responded on Monday, arguing that it has not yet handed over to Colombia the guerrillas who formed the ELN peace delegation because the Duque government – according to the government – has not complied with the protocol for this, which contemplates the “safe return” of the same in case of breaking the negotiations.

The ‘uribista’ senator Paola Holguín has described as “funny or cynical” the position expressed by the Cuban Foreign Ministry. “If they do not want to be on the list, they should start by ceasing to be a terrorist shelter and handing over the requested ELN people to Colombia,” he said, according to RCN Radio.

Instead, opposition senator Iván Cepeda has aligned himself with the Cuban thesis, considering it “regrettable” that “Colombia has put its foreign policy at the service of the most radical wing of the White House.”

Cuba asked Colombia to clarify its position on the role of the guarantor countries in the peace dialogue with the ELN, particularly on the island, and on said protocol, as well as its alleged collaboration with the United States to include the country in the ‘ blacklist’.

The High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, will undergo a debate on political control in Congress on Tuesday for his alleged actions “against the peace process, his lack of commitment to advance a dialogue with the ELN and disregard the role of Cuba to achieve peace with the FARC, “according to the summons headed by Cepeda.

“Since the 1980s, Cuba has been a fundamental ally of Colombia in the search for peace, it has not only made all kinds of humanitarian efforts, rapprochement, facilitation and has served as a guarantor country, but has lent its territory in multiple occasions “, Cepeda has claimed.