“Colombia’s point is not deserved”

06/09/2021 at 11:48 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Argentine coach, Lionel scaloni, highlighted the great work of the team and argued that the draw against Colombia (2-2) does not do justice: “Until minute 94 the game was very good. The last play gives them the point, which was not deserved. We come back with a point when we deserved all three. My players have made a huge effort “.

The Rosario, what took the reins of the albiceleste after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, insisted that the performance of his block was of a high level and that he has deserved more reward in these first six commitments: “We always dominate the game, sometimes in a more vertical way. In the six games we were superior to the rival and we have deserved to win in all. But the merits do not count in football”.

Leo Messi’s Argentina doubled ahead before the first ten minutes of play, but in the second half, Colombia cut differences and forced a tie in the last play of the clash. Individual errors punished the Argentines: “They are individual errors, not defensive ones. The work was perfect until that ball”.

With the Copa América in the air, Argentina is ready

Argentina is second in qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with 12 points and an advantage of four with respect to the fourth classified, which marks the last access place. The eye is already set on the Copa América, without the certainty that it will be played. Those of Scaloni would debut against Chile and would face Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia in the group stage.

The coach has stressed that he hopes to have all the players ready: “Today we had a lot of complications to put together the team. There were players who we knew they weren’t going to be able to play the whole game because they came from injuries. We now hope to get everyone back”.