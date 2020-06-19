File photo. Juan José Echavarría, general manager of the Central Bank of Colombia, attends presentation of the quarterly report on the economy, in Bogotá, November 6, 2019. . / Luisa González (LUISA GONZALEZ /)

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTÁ, Jun 19 (.) – Colombia’s central bank would lower its benchmark interest rate for the fourth consecutive month to support an economy on the way to recession, although it would moderate the pace of cuts as the cost of money approaches Negative levels, a . poll revealed on Friday.

In the consultation, 12 of the 20 analysts estimated that the majority of the bank’s board of directors will be inclined to reduce the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, while the remaining 8 operators considered that it would decree a lower average percentage point up to 2.25%.

The issuing bank has reduced the rate by 50 basis points in each of its meetings in March, April and May, taking it to record lows amid the crisis caused by measures to try to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

But at last month’s meeting, two co-directors walked away from that decision and voted for a drop of 25 basis points.

« The speed of interest rate cuts will begin to moderate in June, » said Fabio Nieto, head of economic studies at Banco Agrario. « The real interest rate is currently at 0%, BanRep’s letters are already open and they want to keep the real rate around that, « he added.

The bank’s current interest rate level of 2.75% compares to annualized inflation of 2.85% as of May.

Meanwhile, the interest rate expectations at the end of the year fluctuate between 2% and 2.5%, depending on the behavior of inflation, which would end below the Banco Centra’s goal of 3%, in the middle of a sharp drop in domestic consumption, due to the semi-paralysis of the economy due to the pandemic.

« This, together with the possibility of great economic inactivity and expectations that the Colombian peso will strengthen further with respect to the US dollar, leads us to anticipate greater flexibility in monetary policy, » said Joel Virgen, chief economist of Mexico and Colombia for BNP Paribas.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the Colombian economy will contract 5.5% this year. In April alone, the country’s GDP plummeted 20.06%.

(Report by Nelson Bocanegra)