Colombians today: Luis Fernando Suárez was featured in the Costa Rican National Team | National teams

Luis Fernando Suárez was presented this Friday as the coach of Costa Rica, after directing Atlético Bucaramanga in Colombia. The Antioquia coach highlighted the characteristics of Costa Rican football and made it clear that the goal is to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“There is a clear and defined objective (to reach the World Cup), for which we have already started working in the first meetings we have had. The Costa Rican player has enough education and ability to win this challenge, ”Suárez said in his official presentation.

“To qualify we need, in addition to talent, a sense of belonging, to be in solidarity. When that is achieved together with talent, great things come. The Selection is given before receiving. From now on we are working to build the team, and it is important that we all understand when individual factors should be put aside to think about the group ”, added the Colombian.

Luis Fernando will deliver his first call-up this Friday and will have the first training sessions to compete from July 10 in the Gold Cup, where Costa Rica is part of Group C along with Jamaica, Sirunam and a rival to be defined in the preliminary round. This tournament is played like the Copa América, with group stage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The United States will host the continental event.

Suárez also left a message to the Costa Rican fans: “I ask you to support us. Our obligation as coaching staff and players is to give rather than receive, and come to sacrifice ourselves for the country. If they welcome that message, there is already a step towards front to achieve the goal ”.