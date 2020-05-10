Colombian footballers have been well received in European football, talent and good footing are the main factors why scouts come to the country looking for future cracks.

In this sense, Spain has been no stranger to national power and has opened its doors, both in large clubs and in the most humble. Falcao, James, Bacca, Muriel, Espinosa, ‘Cucho’, Murillo, Suárez and others have raised the tricolor flag.

Precisely for the above, La Liga on its YouTube channel decided to pay tribute to several compatriots with their best goals, throughout different seasons. Here is the count:

Falcao garcia

‘El Tigre’ came to Atlético de Madrid in mid-2011, after having more than succeeded at Porto. He quickly forged a place in the starting lineup and filled the fans of the mattress with joy by scores of goals.

With Diego Pablo Simeone’s team, Falcao scored 70 goals (52 in the league) in 91 games. He also got a Europa League (top scorer), a European Super Cup (figure) and a Copa del Rey.

James Rodriguez

The ten of the Selection arrived at Real Madrid after a memorable World Cup. Florentino broke the piggy bank and disbursed 80 million euros to Monaco, for the Colombian’s pass. In its first season it shone, but with the passage of time its light went out.

Since 2014, except for 2017/18 and 2018/19 since he was with Bayern, he scored 37 goals (29 in the league) in 84 games. There he conquered two Champions League, two European Super Cups, two Club World Cups, one League and one Spanish Super Cup.

Carlos Bacca

The native of Puerto Colombia came to Spain after breaking it in the Belgian league. Sevilla offered seven million euros and stayed with the Colombian attacker, who immediately positioned himself as the starting striker for Unai Emery. Later he left for Italy but returned to Spanish territory again, Villarreal was his new home.

In total, Bacca has scored 82 goals (56 in league) in 209 commitments. He won two Europa League with the Andalusian team and was named the best signing in Spain in the 2013/14 season.

