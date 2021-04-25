Colombians Cabal and Farah revalidate title in Godó’s doubles

The Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, both 34 years old, have revalidated their title in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, which already dominated in 2019. They could not defend the crown in 2020 due to the pandemic, but they have returned to the RCT Barcelona-1899 with the same success, adding eight consecutive games won.

The numbers three and two, respectively, of the world ranking of the modality, Cabal and Farah defeated the German Kevin Krawietz (29 years old and 19th ATP) and the Romanian Horia Tecau (36 years and 24th ATP) for 6-4 and 6-2 in 1h.09 ‘.

It is the eighteenth ATP title as a couple of Cabal and Farah, who made history for their country in 2019, when they rose to world number one with 51 wins, adding five titles: Wimbledon, US Open, Godó, Roma and Eastbourne.

Cabal and Farah had already won this course in Dubai.

The German Krawietz was paired with his compatriot Andreas Mies, who had a knee surgery. Since February he has been a duet with Tecau.