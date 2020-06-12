Bogotá, Jun 11 . .- The vice president of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, acknowledged this Thursday that one of her brothers was sentenced 23 years ago in the United States for “conspiracy for drug trafficking”, after a publication claimed that She bailed him $ 150,000.

The website La Nueva Patria revealed on Thursday that Ramírez and her husband, Álvaro Rincón, paid the bail of Bernardo Ramírez Blanco, detained in Miami (USA) in July 1997 when he received a shipment of heroin that two “mules” or human mails.

According to the newspaper, in more than 20 years the current vice president never disclosed that information, even when she was on the electoral campaign.

In this regard, Ramírez assured in a statement that what she and her husband signed in 1997 was not a bond but a guarantee that her brother would answer to justice.

“We had to help him by signing a guarantee, not a bond, to ensure that he would go to court, as he did, accompanied by my husband and me, who took him to a Florida court to recognize his fault and answer for her, “explained number two of the Colombian government.

Ramírez acknowledged that “when he was very young” his brother “became involved in an easy business and, consequently, was accused and convicted of conspiracy for drug trafficking.”

The vice president also affirmed that Bernardo Ramírez paid “a prison sentence of 4 and a half years” and since he was released 18 years ago, for serving his sentence, “he has been dedicated to working honestly.”

“Today he is a good man and with his family, he leads a decent and honest life,” said the president, describing that experience as “a tragedy” that her family “has cost many years of suffering.”

CONDEMNATION FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

The article published today assures that Ramírez’s brother recruited two Colombian youths in Miami whom he sent to Aruba to transport encapsulated heroin by air to the United States.

According to the information, these two people were arrested days after landing again in Miami “when they were preparing to deliver the illicit drug to Ramírez Blanco.”

After the arrest, the youths expelled 100 heroin capsules that they had ingested, while another 35 were found in a travel bag.

The youths “decided to cooperate with the agents and told them that they were going to deliver the drug to the brother of the current Vice President of Colombia,” information that according to the article facilitated the capture of Ramírez Blanco.

The vice president’s brother was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida and brought to trial before the Federal Court of the same district, the article details.

RAMÍREZ D.NDS HIMSELF

After today’s revelation, Ramírez defended his fight against drug trafficking and claimed to have “the experience of knowing that it is an activity that has damaged the lives of millions of families in Colombia and in the world.”

He also said that he has reported these events to people who at different times in his working life considered that they should know them.

“They are facts obviously foreign to me. I regret that my political enemies decide to resort to the baseness of these attacks against a woman like me, the only thing they have done is to work honestly and tirelessly for Colombia,” he said.

According to the vice president, “the attacks” that her family has received “are part of a systematic strategy to” discredit her.

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office cited the affidavit to the architect Álvaro Rincón Muñoz, husband of the vice president, after the Insight Crime Foundation published a report in which he mentions that a construction company in Rincón developed a real estate project in a the land of Guillermo León Acevedo, known as “Memo Fantasma”, reported to have ties to paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

.