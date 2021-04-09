Colombian Urshela presented side effects after the covid-19 vaccine

New York Yankees put the Colombian infielder on the disabled list indefinitely Giovanny urshela, who presented side effects to the covid-19 vaccine, according to the organization itself on its social networks this Friday afternoon.

Cartagena’s Urshela, who had already been positive for the virus covid-19 In December 2020, he will miss the Yankees’ three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Aaron Boone, manager of the Bronx Mules, decided to call fellow infielder Mike Ford from alternate camp to cover the sensitive loss of the Colombian third baseman.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed INF Gio Urshela on the COVID injured list due to side effects from vaccination.

• Recalled INF Mike Ford (# 36) from the Alternate Site. – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 9, 2021

Earlier, Urshela had been made official in the New York lineup as the eighth bat and third baseman of the first of the series in Tampa. After the official medical report the manager continued to incorporate Tyler Wade in his place. The Mules fell 10 – 5 in this Friday’s game.

With 57 innings so far this season, Urshela was the player with the longest playing time in the Yankees. He was going 23-6 for an average of .261. His defense has made him a regular player in the best baseball in the world.