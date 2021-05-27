Colombian supermarkets linked to illegal deforestation and the armed conflict in the Amazon

The Conversation Spain

Can bioplastics replace conventional plastics?

Glasses made of bioplastic. Shutterstock / MikeDotta Conventional plastics that we use massively today, such as polyethylene, polystyrene and others, have two fundamental problems: They are obtained from oil, a non-renewable source that will eventually run out. They pose a serious environmental and health problem. The cause is not the plastic itself, but rather that an important part of its waste is left in the environment where it slowly decomposes, releasing some potentially dangerous products, contributing to climate change and generating micro and nanoplastics that can end up entering our organisms. Faced with this situation, many eyes have turned to bioplastics, looking for alternatives that can replace conventional plastics, without the aforementioned problems. But the question is complex and some questions must be asked: can bioplastics replace conventional plastics on a large scale? In all kinds of applications? Are the environmental and health problems associated with plastics really disappearing? Currently there is great controversy on these issues, which are the subject of numerous research projects. What do we understand by bioplastics? The term bioplastic is not very specific. Two types of products can be considered bioplastics: Biodegradable plastics, even though they come from oil. Biobased plastics, which are obtained from renewable sources such as corn, sugar cane or cellulose, whether or not they are biodegradable (figure 1). The most promising to solve the problems of conventional plastics are plastics that are biobased and, at the same time, biodegradable. Some examples are thermoplastic starches (TPS), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) and polyacid lactic acid (PLA). Figure 1. Bioplastics production in 2020. European Bioplastics, nova-Institute Can they replace conventional ones? The first step in analyzing whether biobased and biodegradable plastics can replace conventional ones is to know if their performance is sufficient. Conventional plastics have problems, but they also have magnificent properties, which are what justify their use. Here, the answer is positive. Although traditionally biobased and biodegradable plastics have been considered to have low strength and stability, new versions have now been developed with improved properties that can replace conventional ones in almost all applications. Thus, for example, today PLA is used in applications as diverse and demanding as in medicine, in food packaging or in the automotive industry. The second question would be the bioplastics production capacity (figure 1). While around 370 million tons (Mt) of plastics are produced per year, the total production of bioplastics does not reach 1% of that amount. The reality is that oil remains a well-known, adequate, and moderate-cost commodity. This makes it possible to manufacture low-cost plastics. However, the renewable sources from which biobased plastics are obtained are less easy to work with and there is still a long way to go to improve the production processes. Today, biobased plastics are scarcer and more expensive than conventional ones, so it will be difficult to replace them on a large scale and in the short term. But it must also be said that the production of biobased is growing faster than that of conventional, also spurred by environmental regulations around the world. That is why it is expected that biobased will replace more conventional plastics every day. Limited production Nor can the rate of production be greatly increased because, currently, most bioplastics are obtained from food products such as corn or sugar cane. It is technically possible to obtain them from biomass by-products and residues, but it is more complicated and still very little spread. It must be considered that a sharp increase in production today could lead to too much arable land and water being devoted to producing raw materials for making bioplastics, especially in developing countries. This could lead to potentially serious food supply problems. In addition, environmental problems would arise in the event of deforestation to generate farmland. Thus, a more reasonable growth in the production rate of biobased plastics would require a substantial improvement in the production processes from residual biomass. Bioplastics also pollute The question remains, not simple, whether biobased and biodegradable plastics are a solution to the environmental problems of conventional plastics. You might think that biodegradable plastics can be abandoned in any way because they will biodegrade quickly and without causing problems, but this is not the case. On the one hand, biobased plastics can release additives just like conventional ones when degrading. On the other hand, the rate of biodegradation depends not only on the plastic and microorganisms, but also on the conditions (temperature, humidity, pH, oxygen concentration). For example, a bio-based plastic, used in food packaging, can biodegrade well, complying with the regulations, in industrial composters, that is, at relatively high temperatures (58 ° C) and with the appropriate amounts of water and oxygen. But it takes years to degrade in domestic composters or in seawater, where there is less oxygen and a lower temperature. That material would behave practically like conventional plastic if it were left in an environment such as seawater. However, the fact of being able to compost in industrial conditions is an advantage over conventional plastics, especially in those cases in which a plastic is almost essential. But it is impossible to collect and recycle it economically, as in some food packaging or in some medical applications. This question could help to select the applications for these materials. In conclusion, we can say that biobased and biodegradable plastics can already replace conventional ones in most applications. Its current importance is moderate because production is still very low, although it will grow a lot in the coming years. And their ability to degrade under industrial conditions, without causing environmental or health problems, is an advantage that can pave the way for them in some applications. 