Colombian ‘Superman’ López was one of the most affected by the massive crash of the Tour de France

Bumpy start in the Tour de France had the colombian Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez being involved in a couple of crashes on the first leg of the lap, which he won Julian Alaphilippe from Brest to Landerneau.

The leader of the Movistar Team was in the first fall caused by a fan more than 40 kilometers to the finish, an imprudence that conditioned the stage due to the large number of runners who grazed the asphalt. Then he was cut off in the middle of the second massive fall 8 kilometers from the end.

How dumb can you be? #letour # TDF2021 #cycling #Cyclisme #jumbovisma #tonymartin #ShameOnYou pic.twitter.com/BwcQ7HAyIj – Rik (@ rikdeprez1974) June 26, 2021

His team duly reported it on social media, a second knockdown that saw him lose 1:49 of leader ‘Lulu’ Alaphilippe. However, he was optimistic: “I have been involved in a big crash and also in the final one. I did not fall but I was cut and then it was running at too much speed. In the end I was able to reach the goal as I could ”, he said in Ciclismo a Fondo.

He knows that he will have a lot to do from now on, but his goals in France are the same: “There is a lot of the Tour to do. This is part of cycling and you have to know how to look forward with the same old mentality because there are still 20 days left ”.

# TDF2021: Contrary to what was reported at first, @SupermanlopezN was held back by the second of the montoneras, on the final approach to Landerneau, which made him lose the 1’50 “approx. With which he reached the line of goal. Bad luck for the Boyacense 😔 pic.twitter.com/xZTp80GyTm – Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) June 26, 2021

“When I see the images in the media, I think we were lucky. Thanks Movistar Team for putting everything, Marc Soler I hope you are well, we have many days ahead and a lot of courage to show #RodamosJuntos. To the fans: seeing and not touching is called, respect ”, he wrote on his social networks.

When I see the images in the media I think we were lucky. Thank you @Movistar_Team for putting everything, @ solermarc93 I hope you are well, we have many days ahead and a lot of courage to show #RodamosJuntos To the fans: seeing and not touching is called, respect. pic.twitter.com/CpAzgvkDNJ – Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (@SupermanlopezN) June 26, 2021

This is how it was for the Latin Americans

Only Higuita will sleep in the top 10 tonight, finishing eighth, 18 seconds behind the leader. Chaves is eleventh, Urán 16 and Quintana 17. Richard Carapaz arrived in the second batch of the favorites and was 13 ”behind the lead, parked in box 22.

Finally ‘Superman’ López, who only suffered a few scratches in the fall, will start this Sunday in box 41 of the general at 1:49. This Sunday, in stage 2, there will be a double ascent to the Brittany Wall and a descent over 2 kilometers with an average of 6.9%. It will be another ending full of expectation and care.