Colombian “Supermán” López got off the Tour de France to head to Tokyo 2020

Once the mountain stages are finished, the Colombian Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López (Movistar) and Canadian Michael Woods (Israel Start Up) have not started in the nineteenth stage between Mourenx and Libourne, both headed for the Tokyo Olympics.

López, affected by the falls of the first week, could not exercise his role as co-leader of the Spanish team at any time, so he focused on supporting the other leader, the Spanish Enric Mas.

“It was a challenging race for him, with a lot of setbacks from the beginning. With the mountains now finished, after having helped the team as much as he could, he will now concentrate on resting for the next events, ”says a statement from Movistar.

In the case of López, the 27-year-old Pesca rider, Boyacá, is on the Olympic list as a reserve for the Colombian team, since the 5 starters are Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita, Esteban Chaves, Nairo Quintana and Daniel Martínez.

If he does not achieve the Olympic place, López will prepare the next commitments on the calendar, with the possibility of starting the Tour of Spain on August 14.

. @ SupermanLopezN will not start on the 19th stage of # TDF2021. After a race with numerous mishaps, and after helping the group as much as possible, Miguel Ángel stopped his way, after the mountain, to recover in pursuit of future objectives. Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/kwF45d63Jb – Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 16, 2021

Michael Woods also did not start at Mourenx and will take a short break before traveling to Tokyo. The Israel rider will be the leader of the Canadian team, which will be completed by Hugo Houle and Guillaume Boivin.

The elite men’s road race takes place on a mountainous circuit near Mount Fuji on Saturday, July 24.

