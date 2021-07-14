Colombian sniper denounces conspiracy to assassinate Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse



Police are guarding a group of suspects of having participated in the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince.

Photo: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard / .

A former Colombian soldier who had been recruited for the operation that culminated in the assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, said in an interview that the group of soldiers with whom he was supposed to travel to the island had been hired to provide protection to the official and not to kill him.

Matías Gutiérrez, a retired Colombian special forces sniper, told . that he was supposed to be part of the group, but could not travel because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Colombian soldiers were deceived as part of a conspiracy?

The South American argued that his friends and colleagues were deceived as part of a “conspiracy.”

“If I had traveled, I would be possibly involved in the same thing that the commandos are, unfortunately,” Gutiérrez told the news agency.

The Colombian, who currently works as a security guard, insisted that the military are not involved in Moïse’s murder, that they are honorable and well-trained men to assault a target and then withdraw if they realize that this was not the mission .

“They weren’t our commandos. There must be a conspiracy ”, repeated the interviewee.

“The origin was total chaos. Why? Because they were not going for an assault, they were going in support of a request from the president’s security forces, ”Moïse said.

The Miami Herald newspaper reported that the Colombians detained in connection with the incident a week ago said they were hired by a Miami-based security firm, identified as CTU Security, led by Venezuelan Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera.

Two of the three Florida-based Haitian-Americans detained on the island, James A. Solages, 35, and Vincent Joseph, 56, indicated that their plan was not to assassinate the president either.

The alleged mastermind behind the attack on the president of Haiti and his wife

Authorities in Haiti arrested Christian Emmanuel Sanon on Sunday. The also Haitian-American is credited with being the mastermind behind the shooting attack on Moïse and his wife Martina.

The pastor and doctor licensed to practice in Haiti arrived in his home country last month.

“(Sanon) arrived by private plane in June for political purposes and contacted a private security firm to recruit people who would commit the act,” said Léon Charles, head of the Haitian National Police after the arrest.

“The mission then changed,” Charles added, stating that the initial intention was to arrest Moïse.

However, friends of the priest, 63, told the Associated Press that they believe that Sanon was deceived.

Sanon confessed to one of them that he received approaches from people representing the United States Department of State and the Department of Justice to place him as president.

According to this version, the plan was to arrest Moïse, not kill him. The source added that the pastor would not have participated if he had learned that the president would be executed.

