Colombian secrets and icons in the trailer for Disney’s Encanto

The Disney movie, Encanto, will be set in Colombia, the country of magical realism. These are some interesting details and facts that you have after the first trailer.

“But for those who live in these towns they know that this imagination is the truth of that reality,” said the Nobel Gabriel Garcia Marquez about the portraits of Colombia in his novels. The writer sought to capture the daily life of his nation in each writing, a factor that will repeat Disney with its next premiere, Charm.

The animated film will transport audiences to that country, considered by many to be the happiest of all, for its colorful landscapes and renowned music. When the first trailer of the film was released, many shocking details about the national territory were seen, as well as about the culture and diversity that it shows.

Yellow butterflies, homage to the teacher

One of the points most emphasized by all the Colombians who saw the advance was the presence of the yellow butterflies. These are a figure used by ‘Gabo’ in his books on a recurring basis. For the novelist, they represented an impossible love or much of the human being’s own desire.

Music

Thus, there are other typical points to highlight. The preview has just begun, a beat very similar to that of reggaeton, one of the most popular rhythms in the country, is heard. Despite being born in Central America, many exponents of the genre have come from ‘tricolor’ lands. This is the case of J Balvin, Maluma or Kevin Roldan.

However, as the presentation progresses, the music varies, making a mosaic that crosses the most famous sounds of Colombia. The instrumental band that plays a kind of salsa is what follows, this being the musical stronghold of Cali, world capital of this genre.

Finally, an accordion and other melodies are combined, alluding to vallenato and other types of music typical of the region. In the background, the voice of the famous singer Carlos Vives the name of the country calls out.

Holidays and traditions

Music aside, some scenes appear to have been taken straight from the local villages. A path of candles, remembering the ‘Day of the Candles’, popular festival, is one of the most iconic moments that are appreciated.

Literature everywhere

For its part, the argument, centered on the family Madrigal, is a remarkable tribute to the history of One Hundred Years of Solitude, the masterpiece of García Márquez, which develops the life of the family Good day. The Buendías are exceptional, just as the Madrigal appear to be, except Mirabel.

The Madrigal house, in the middle of the wonders

Another element that draws your attention is the Madrigal house, located in the heart of the Cocora Valley, in the Quindío. Apparently, its location will be a combination of the best of the country, joining the high mountains, but reaching the intrepid Amazon.

In addition, the building itself also seems to be magical. Its balconies, very similar to those of the walled city of Cartagena, conjugated with its colorful door. In the same way, flower ornaments are abundant, being these the main product exported by Colombia to the world.

Fauna and ethnic diversity

Finally, two points do not go unnoticed. The first is the fauna, since the most emblematic endemic animals are present. The chigüiro, the macaw, the toucan, the tapir, the tiger and the mule, are the companions on this journey of the main family.

Last but not least, there is the fact of ethnic diversity in the characters. While Mirabel and her parents are brunette, mestizo par excellence, other racial groups also appear. Colombia is one of the most diverse countries on the planet.

To match the context, Disney signed Colombian actors and actresses for its cast. Maria Cecilia Botero, Mauro Castillo, Natalia Gaitan Y Angie cepeda they will be present with their voices. A) Yes, Ben stiller Y Stephanie beatriz they will place the quota of Hollywood.

The plurality of Colombian accents will be a plus if the cast manages to demonstrate it. From a sung paisa when saying “Eh, ave María, well mijo”, to a Caleño placing his “Look, go”, passing through the coastal region throwing “eche”, “erda” or “bacano”, they could give a greater charm to … Charm.

The film will be directed by Jared bush Y Byron howard. The music will be placed by the acclaimed Lil manuel miranda, who will surely have the Colombian musical icons for the songs. Carlos Vives and Juan Carlos Coronel confirmed his talent for songs. It is still expected that Shakira join the project.