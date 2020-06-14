Colombian businessman Alex Saab, accused of being the front man of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and of the laundering of millions of dollars supposedly a product of fraud through the exchange control system of that country, he was arrested in Cape Verde, Press media reported this Saturday.

Saab, 48, was on a private plane and was detained when the aircraft landed in the African island country to refuel, the El Tiempo newspaper reported, citing people from his environment.

No Colombian authority has yet ruled on Sabb’s situation or confirmed his arrest.

An Interpol “blue circular” is in force against the businessman.

Although he remained a low-profile and irrelevant businessman in Colombia, Saab’s name appeared in the media when the former Venezuelan prosecutor Luisa Ortega He accused him in 2017 of being one of Maduro’s figureheads.

ACCUSATIONS AGAINST SAAB

The Colombian businessman, born in the Caribbean Barranquilla and of Lebanese descent, andIt is related to several companies, including Group Grand Limited (GGL) She is accused of supplying the Maduro regime with surcharges, food and supplies for the government’s Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP).

A US government official said in July last year that with the CLAPs, which are delivered to the poorest, the Colombian businessman and three stepchildren from Maduro apparently profited from “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The US Department He also filed charges last July against Saab and his right-hand man, Álvaro Enrique Pulido, whom he accuses of having laundered up to 350 million dollars that they allegedly defrauded through the exchange control system in Venezuela.

That body alleges that, between November 2011 and September 2015, Saab and Pulido conspired with other individuals to launder their illicit profits and transfer them from Venezuela to bank accounts in the United States, which is why Washington has jurisdiction in the case. .

For that reason, Saab and Pulido have an open case for conspiracy to launder money since 2019 in the federal courts of the southern district of Florida, and judge Robert N. Scola Jr. declared them fugitives from justice on August 26 of last year. .

EXPROPRIATION OF GOODS

The announcement of his arrest was made just four days after the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office imposed precautionary measures for the purpose of termination of ownership (expropriation) of eight properties that “would become part of the illicit patrimony that businessman Alex Naín Saab Morán constituted through irregular financial operations “.

According to that institution, those goods are worth 35,000 million pesos (about 9.7 million dollars) and are located in Barranquilla.

Among them is a mansion valued at 28,000 million pesos (about 7.7 million dollars), two lots, a house, an apartment and three garages.

“The measures for the purpose of extinction of domain were registered in the Office of Public Instruments to prevent the properties from being sold before the occupation proceedings,” the Prosecutor’s Office added in a statement published on Tuesday.