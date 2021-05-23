Colombian receives from the funeral home a rat instead of the body of his daughter who died at birth



Illustrative image of a newborn.

Photo: Daisy Laparra / Pexels

Colombian Daniel Alejandro Jaramillo suffered the loss of his baby twice.

Jaramillo’s girl was born dead in a hospital in the city of Tuluá in Valle del Cauca, according to a report this week from the newspaper El Tiempo.

They give him a rat instead of his baby

As if losing the little girl was not a trauma in itself, the man was given a rat instead of the body of the drink to say goodbye.

The tragedy of Jaramillo and his wife began on May 14 at the health post of the Celián district. There they informed the pregnant woman that her baby, whom they were going to call Emily Samara, they detected a heart problem.

As a result of the diagnosis, the woman was transferred to two health centers in the center of Valle del Cauca.

“When we approach the hospital, they take us to the gynecology part where they come back and do the baby monitoring procedure. Unfortunately, the examining doctor told me that she had no heart rate or heartbeat, so she was left in the hospital overnight. At 6 pm she was given a paste to ripen the uterus. At 10 o’clock they gave him another one to further accelerate the procedure for the baby to come out, ”Jaramillo said as quoted by the newspaper.

Mother failed to hug the dead baby

It was last Saturday that his wife gave birth at the Tomás Uribe hospital. The woman told her partner that she could only see half the baby’s body.

“When he comes back and gets up, they had already taken the baby to the morgue refrigerator,” Jaramillo said.

The man came across a rat instead of his daughter’s little body deceased when he came to say goodbye to the girl at the funeral home.

The hospital investigates what happened to the baby’s lifeless body

“On Sunday I come to remove the body, for which I come with an official from the funeral home to issue the death certificate and the exit ticket. When I started doing the paperwork at the funeral home to give him a Christian burial, I see the coffin and a chest next to it. With the funeral home we proceeded to open it and we found a fairly large rat, the size of an opossum and some latex gloves ”, said the man.

The hospital said, through a statement, that it regretted what happened and that they are investigating the case.