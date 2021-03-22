Colombian Radamel Falcao arrives in fantasy football with the NFTs of the Galatasaray club

This article contains referral links. Know more.

A new club of the most prestigious in the world of football is included in Sorare’s fantasy platform. Now it is the turn of Galatasaray, the team with the most championships in the history of Turkish football, which brings players like the Colombian Radamel Falcao; the Uruguayan goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera; or the Dutch winger, Ryan Babel, to the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Through a video posted on his Twitter account, Sorare welcomed Galatasaray. The Turk joins a squad of more than 120 clubs that already have their own NFTs in the fantasy football system that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Galatasaray thus becomes the second Turkish league team to appear on the platform of soccer collectibles, after Fenerbahçe. As Sorare’s post points out, Galatasaray player cards are already available on their market for interested users.

In Sorare, users can collect digital cards representing soccer players from currently available clubs. With these cards, you can participate in different types of fantasy competitions, with scores that vary depending on the real performance of the players that the user has in their respective matches of the week.

In addition, the platform has an exchange market in which the various collectibles can be bought and sold. Depending on the rarity of the menu, the prices may be higher or lower.

For example, just a few days ago, CriptoNoticias reported the record sale of a unique card by Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. An user paid about $ 300,000 for the collectible on the platform.

When a user signs up for Sorare for the first time, they receive a free card pack to start experiencing the game system. Then, when participating in competitions, and depending on your score, you can receive new collectibles as a reward.

Sorare on the rise in the world of NFTs

The arrival of Galatasaray only adds to the group of clubs of great renown in the world of football that enter Sorare and the world of NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, an industry in full swing.

Before the Turks, you could already find players from Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain or River Plate, as well as leagues like Major League Soccer in the United States.

In just over a year, this platform has made its way into this world, not only adding important clubs but also attracting sports figures as advisors and investors. Currently, the platform has the support of stars such as Gerard Piqué, from FC Barcelona, ​​who joined as an investor and strategic advisor.

More recently, the company received an injection of USD 50 million through various investors, among which footballers and former players such as Antoine Griezmann, Oliver Bierhoff and Rio Ferdinand stand out.

Meanwhile, Sorare already ranks among the top NFT platforms on Ethereum, with a trading volume exceeding $ 5 million in a week, according to NonFungible data.