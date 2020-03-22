Colombian prison riot leaves 23 prisoners dead and 83 wounded

BOGOTÁ, Mar 22 (.) – At least 23 inmates died and 83 more were injured in a riot in a prison in the Colombian capital in which hundreds of prisoners attempted to escape during a protest demanding measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, the government reported Sunday.

The riot, the worst prison tragedy in the recent history of Colombia, was recorded on Saturday night at the La Modelo Prison, located in western Bogotá, in a day of simultaneous revolts in various prisons in the country.

“The result of the escape attempt in La Modelo were 23 deprived of liberty dead, 83 deprived of liberty injured, of which 32 are in hospital centers. Likewise, seven INPEC officials from the custody corps were injured,” said the Minister of Justice, Margarita Cabello.

“There were no leaks, leaks were controlled. Here there was a criminal leak plan that was thwarted. Nor is there a health problem that would have originated that plan and these riots. Today there is not a single contagion, nor a prisoner, nor administrative and custodial body that has coronavirus or that could be isolated by coronavirus, “added the official.

During the protest, the inmates started fires, confronted the prison guard and attempted to take control of the prisons to flee, authorities said.

In Colombia, as in most Latin American and Caribbean countries, prisons have a high degree of overcrowding.

The country’s 132 prisons, which have a capacity of 81,000 inmates, currently house more than 121,000, an overcrowding of 50%, according to statistics from the Ministry of Justice.

The director of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC), General Norberto Mujica, said he frustrated a massive and coordinated escape plan in several prisons.

“The situation is under control, the swift action of our custodian body prevented this escape plan from being carried out. Here, we were able to prevent, actually, that today we were giving a part of more than 5,000 escaped prisoners,” declared the official.

The Ombudsman’s Office requested the Government to decree a prison emergency that allows for the release of those over 60 years of age and temporarily sentenced to eight years in prison.

Colombia has so far reported two people dead and 231 more infected with the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as a pandemic.

The country will enter mandatory preventive isolation for 19 days from midnight Tuesday, an extreme measure to control the spread of COVID-19 that follows a simulation that is in force in Bogotá and other cities.

Previously, Colombia declared a state of emergency and closed its land, sea and river borders, decided to prohibit the entry of foreign and national citizens from abroad as of Monday, while canceling all international flights for 30 days.

Additionally, it ordered people over 70 to stay at home until the end of May, suspended classes at colleges and universities, and banned mass shows.

The coronavirus has infected some 267,000 people in 184 countries and killed more than 11,200 patients, according to the WHO.

(Report by Luis Jaime Acosta)