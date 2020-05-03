BOGOTÁ (AP) – President Iván Duque assured on Saturday that he will not tolerate members of the military forces dishonoring Colombian law or carrying out practices contrary to it, in reference to an article about alleged illegal interceptions of communications from journalists, politicians, members of human rights, and non-governmental organizations, among others.

“I have said, from the beginning of my government, that I will not tolerate those who dishonor the uniform or carry out practices contrary to the law. I asked Carlos Holmes Trujillo, since I came to the Ministry of Defense to carry out a rigorous investigation of the intelligence work of the last 10 years. I reiterate my strong rejection of any follow-up action, ”Duque tweeted.

The day before, the Defense Minister said in a statement that referring to the allegations that were made a few months ago about the alleged irregular use of military intelligence capabilities, it was decided to remove from office and 11 officers will withdraw from active duty Already a brigadier general requested his voluntary withdrawal from service. It did not disclose the identities of these sanctioned officers.

The magazine Semana, in its last edition, indicates that apparently an intelligence group of the Colombian army had carried out in previous months a series of monitoring more than 130 people that the military called “profiles” and “special jobs”.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, said in a statement that it has appointed a special official to evaluate these events, according to the information given to public opinion by the Ministry of Defense “would have led to their removal from the active duty 11 officers ”.

The Commander of the Military Forces, General Luis Navarro, pointed out to the Caracol radio network this afternoon that he does not know who would be behind the interceptions of journalists, politicians, human rights organizations, among others, despite an internal investigation within the institution since January to members of military intelligence.

“The investigations are progressing and are those that will determine with its own name what it is, we are making an effort to help in these investigation processes and to contribute everything that we verify,” said Navarro.