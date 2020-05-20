By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTÁ, May 20 (.) – It is not a bird, it is not a plane, but neither is it Superman, what the inhabitants see over the sky of the capital of Colombia is a Police drone, which with its characteristic buzz flies over a area of ​​the city with high risk of contagion of coronavirus to detect people with high temperature or those who violate the isolation order.

As part of a plan to contain the expansion of COVID-19, the Bogotá Metropolitan Police incorporated drones that have the capacity to measure the temperature of people, detect crowds, and identify inhabitants who do not comply with restrictions or sanitary measures.

“It facilitates the location of crowds of people regardless of whether it is in the day or night hours,” Captain Jorge Humberto Cáceres, commander of the Remotely Manned Aerial System Group (SIART) of the Metropolitan Police, told . while maneuvering in a sector from the north of the city the drone that has an optical and a thermal camera.

“It gives us a weighted or approximate body temperature and the case is directed to the national model so that it can be attended to in a timely manner,” the official explained.

Drones only detect temperature or groups of people who are on the street, and do not penetrate houses or apartments, according to police. The country has been in quarantine for almost two months.

The police surveillance and monitoring tasks are coordinated with the health authorities. In case of detecting a person with fever on the street, the drone operators report their location to doctors and nurses who search for it and determine if they have coronavirus symptoms to initiate a possible isolation and treatment protocol.

ORANGE ALERT ZONES

Bogotá, with eight million inhabitants, is the city of Colombia with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. So far, 5,934 infected people and 178 deaths have been confirmed, that is, more than a third of the total of the almost 17,000 positives detected in the country of 50 million inhabitants.

The high number of cases led the city mayor, Claudia López, to declare special care areas in various sectors, with restrictions on their inhabitants similar to the initial stage of the national quarantine in which only one person per family can leave to buy food or medicine.

The Mazurén neighborhood, in the town of Suba, is part of one of the twelve special care areas, where the health authorities and the police maintain strict control.

“Without a doubt, in these orange alert zones, the use of this state-of-the-art technology provided by the National Police has been very useful,” said the local mayor of Suba, Julián Moreno. “These drones have the ability to identify passers-by and verify their temperature.”

“At the moment of detecting any suspicious case (of coronavirus), it is indeed the personnel of the Ministry of Health who do the corroboration,” explained the mayor of the most populated town of Bogotá with 1.4 million inhabitants and the second with more cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Each drone can fly over a height of 500 meters and a distance of up to 5 kilometers for 30 minutes from the control center, located in a specially conditioned vehicle.

“I think it is very good for the purpose you are looking for, that this is the objective,” said Jimena Arias, a 56-year-old dentist resident in the sector watched by one of the five drones that the police have. (Report by Luis Jaime Acosta, Edited by Manuel Farías)