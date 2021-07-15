Colombian player who was rejected in Boca Juniors for a heart anomaly, will play again with Millonarios



Roman has not played for five months due to his alleged health condition.

Risk in sport is always latent. An example of this is very recent: the cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen in the middle of the game Euro 2020. In this sense, Andres Roman, a 25-year-old Colombian winger, was awarded the permission to return to the fields with Millionaires, after conducting studies rule out a possible heart abnormality.

“After multiple cardiology exams, genetic studies in recognized international laboratories and after the analysis of these results it was determined that the player does not have the condition of hypetrophic cardiomyopathy”, Expressed the Colombian team.

The 25-year-old defender hasn’t played a game since February, month in which he traveled to Argentina to seal his signing with Boca Juniors. However, the acquisition was thwarted after medical examinations determined that the player allegedly suffered from that heart abnormality.

Five months after his last game, the Millionaires club revealed that Roman will be able to continue with the team and will continue to develop his career as a professional footballer. “It was concluded that the definitive diagnosis is ‘athlete’s heart’ (…) you will be able to continue playing high-performance sports as a professional soccer player”, Expressed the club.

Official statement

Obviously, the risk remains latent. Although the final diagnoses determined that the player is fit for the sport, Roman will be constantly evaluated under the magnifying glass. A small mishap could put the 25-year-old player’s life in danger.

Promising future for the Colombian

The coffee grower was showing a great level in Colombian football. His performance had raised the interest of one of the largest teams on the continent. In addition, the defender had the confidence of the coach Miguel Ángel Russo. Andrés Román had the opportunity to be part of some micro cycles with the national team of your country, in a concentration in which players from the local tournament met.

