Colombian pilots tatiana calderón, Óscar tunjo and lucas medina

Tatiana Calderón, Escudería Telmex-Claro Colombia driver starts this weekend her second season in the Japanese Super Formula, again with the ThreeBond Drago Corse team.

The Colombian will drive the same Dallara SF19 with a Honda engine.

The season will begin at the Fuji circuit, the former venue of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, with a race scheduled for 41 laps.

Tatiana Calderon

Óscar Tunjo in the GT World Challenge Championship

The Colombian driver Óscar Tunjo is in practice at the Magny Cours circuit, France, to once again face the GT World Challenge Championship with the Toksport Mercedes-AMG team.

The previous year he had a very outstanding performance as he obtained the subtitle.

Óscar Tunjo season 2021

Lucas Medina set the best times in F4 tests

The driver Lucas Medina with the RAM team was the fastest in the official preseason test of the FIA ​​F4 Nacam Championship at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, in Puebla, Mexico.

Lucas will return to Colombia to participate in the second dates of TC 2000 on April 25 and then he will travel to the United States to fulfill his first date of the FIA ​​F4 Nacam on April 29 and 30: Houston MSR.

Lucas medina