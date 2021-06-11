Colombian pilots abroad montoya, tatiana calderón and sebastián montoya 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya and Tatiana Calderón race in Portugal

Colombian pilots Juan Pablo Montoya with DragonSpeed ​​No. 21, and Tatiana Calderon of Richard Mille Racing in the # 1 car and with a female crew, will race this Sunday, June 13, the 8 Hours of Portimao in Portugal, for the second valid of the FIA-WEC Endurance World Championship at the Algarve racetrack.

This test that will put 32 cars on the track in 4 categories, Hypercar, LMP2, LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am, and the two drivers from Bogota will be part of the LMP2 division.

It is the first time that the FIA ​​WEC has raced on Portuguese soil since the start of the championship in 2012.

Juan Pablo Montoya will be at the 8 Hours of Portimao, Portugal

Calderon ended in the eighth position in the first valid, the 6 hours of Spa, and tenth in the general. Juan Pablo Montoya, who teams up with Swede Henrik Hedman and Brit Ben Hanley finished seventh in the LMP2 and third among the Pro-Am.

Tatiana Calderón will be at the 8 Hours of Portimao Portugal

Sebastián Montoya with the F4 in Austria

Sebastian Montoya of the Prema Powerteam team will be this weekend in Austria for the first round of the ADAC F4 series at the circuit of 4.3 kilometers Red Bull Ring.

The Prema Powerteam team will line up with four drivers: Sebastian montoya, who achieved his first podium in Europe last weekend in Misano, the pilot Hamda Al Qubaisi, the Russian Kirill Small, who won in the first round of the current season of the Italian F4, and Conrad Larusen.

Sebastián Montoya raced in Monza