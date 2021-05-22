Colombian peso downgrades due to rating cut: Andes FX

(Bloomberg) – The Colombian peso falls for the third session as negative sentiment after the S&P rating cut prevents the currency from benefiting from significant oil gains. Chilean markets are closed due to a local holiday.

The Colombian peso is prone to testing the lower limit of a depreciation channel established since December and the focus is currently on the 3,690 per dollar level.

The currency tested the 3.752 per dollar level on Thursday, attracting dollar sellers and strengthening it as the most immediate resistance level.

Traders are still adjusting positions after S&P downgraded Colombia’s debt to speculative grade on Wednesday. London’s 2.1% rise in oil could boost the peso if investors don’t seek to reduce exposure to the country’s assets.

The IBR curve also shows little variation. The central bank’s board will meet next week and, although a decision on the rate will not be made, traders will be on the lookout for any comments that may justify raising the discounted 25 basis point rate for the next three months.

(Some of the information comes from FX traders familiar with the transactions who requested not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.)

NOTE: Davison Santana is a currency strategist writing for Bloomberg. The observations you make are your own and are not intended to be investment advice.

Original Note: COP Declines as Rating Cut Overshadows Crude Gains: Inside Andes

