(Bloomberg) – Colombia, an oil producer severely affected by falling world prices, may be one of the few countries that fails to recover even when prices rise.

The oil industries from Mexico to Argentina have been affected by the drop in the price of crude oil in 2020. But Colombia, the third largest producer in Latin America behind Mexico and Brazil, faces a series of long-term problems that threaten an industry which carries exceptionally high costs for both production and transportation.

The crash came at a time when Colombia’s largest producer, Ecopetrol SA, has been distracted with a $ 1.5 billion investment in US shale, rather than focusing on its own fields. And the country’s top international producer, Occidental Petroleum Corp., is over-leveraged after buying a US rival just before prices fell. Meanwhile, Colombia depends on a series of junior operators that lack the financial power to extract oil at a loss.

“The opening of the Colombian industry brought in second-level participants who cannot bear this for a long time, and they will be forced to reduce themselves quite quickly,” said Nicolás Urrutia, who covers the Colombian oil industry for the consulting firm Control Risks. . “Many of these actors will simply leave. Basic production costs cannot justify permanence. “

A quarter of Colombia’s output could be lost by 2021, and will never return if prices stay close to where they are, Urrutia said.

Production is already beginning to be affected, according to preliminary figures from the National Hydrocarbons Agency. It has dropped nearly 10% since the start of the year to less than 800,000 barrels per day in late April, more than 20% below the 2015 high.

The high cost of producing wells is the result of the country’s unique geology. The oil-producing region in the east is located in a large aquifer, which means that producers draw more water than oil when drilling, according to Fernando Valle, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“It’s actually a water field that produces a little bit of oil,” Valle said by phone. “In a field like Rubiales / Quifa, producing 165,000 barrels of oil a day meant that we had to deal with more than 2 million barrels of water.” Eliminating that water is where the real costs lie, he said.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s transportation costs are some of the highest in the global oil industry. Pipelines have been attacked by insurgents for decades and capacity is limited. Crude oil is often transported by tanker trucks in a country covered in mountains.

Even before the recent recession, Colombia’s oil industry was struggling to boost its six years of proven reserves, the lowest in America, according to BP Plc’s World Energy Statistical Review for 2019. The government has proposed hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, as an option, but legal problems have prevented the launch of the technology.

Now Ecopetrol, which is responsible for most of the country’s production, is taking steps to guarantee a positive cash flow of between US $ 30 and US $ 40 per barrel, a price range at which Brent crude, an international benchmark, It is approaching now after falling as low as $ 15.98 on April 22.

The Bogotá-based producer plans to cut production by as much as 10% to just 664,000 barrels per day this year. It will reduce planned investments by at least $ 1.5 billion and has already begun to close fields that are not profitable at low prices for Brent.

In addition to field closures, drilling of new wells has halted, and production in Colombia, which was already in decline, will accelerate if expiring wells are not replaced. Areas of Colombia like the Llanos Basin are similar to those of the American shale, where constant drilling is needed just to keep production stable.

In April, Colombia closed 21 of its 25 active oil and gas platforms, according to data from Baker Hughes, an oil services provider.

Lack of scale in Colombia has discouraged large companies in recent years, offering insight into how the collapse in prices impacts junior oil producers.

Original Note: Colombia Is One Oil-Rich Nation Where Drilling May Not Rebound

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 35 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 36 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.