Colombian national team reports two positive cases of covid-19 | Excelsior

Two members of the Colombian coaching staff tested positive for COVID 19, announced that selection on Sunday, a few hours away from facing Ecuador in the Copa América.

The technical assistant Pablo Román and the physiotherapist Carlos Entrena, tested positive for Covid in the RT-PCR tests, although both are asymptomatic, ”the team’s technical body reported in a statement.

He added that the two members who contracted the coronavirus will remain in quarantine, without contact with third parties, including the other members of the national team, who played their first game of this event at night at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá.

Once their 10 days of isolation are over, they will return to the campus, certifying that they have remained asymptomatic ”, explained the selection.

It is the third team participating in the Copa América that reports cases of COVID-19 in the prelude to the contest.

Eight players from the Venezuelan team and three from Bolivia tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, on the eve of the opening of the Copa América, which was postponed for a year and relocated amid the pandemic.

The selection of Venezuela had to summon 15 players new to his squad in the South American competition.

