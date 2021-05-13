Colombian narco alias “Román” pleaded guilty in New York to exporting tons of cocaine to the US with the help of the FARC



Fight crime in Colombia.

Photo: Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno / EFE

Román Narváez Ansazoy, a Colombian drug lord, pleaded guilty yesterday in New York to producing more than 4,500 kilos of cocaine in laboratories in the jungles of his country and exporting most of it to the United States.

“I was involved in cocaine trafficking from Colombia to Costa Rica, and I knew that these drugs could end up in the United States, ”admitted Narváez Ansazoy, 47, through a Spanish interpreter at the Brooklyn federal court.

Alias ​​“Román” was extradited to the US in September 2019. As part of his plea deal, Narváez agreed to hand over $ 20 million in profit, and faces a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life when sentenced.

Narváez oversaw a growing criminal enterprise that manufactured cocaine in the Cauca region of July 2009 to April 2013. It was one of the main producers of the drug at the time, raising at least $ 10 million a year, according to federal prosecutors.

The nearly 5 tons of drugs were transported from jungle laboratories to Colombian port cities on the Pacific Ocean and then by ship to the U.S. The route required Narváez’s messengers to pass through regions controlled by the guerrilla group. Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Narváez paid the leaders of that guerrilla, designated as a foreign terrorist organization, according to the prosecution.

The plea agreement was reached in the same court where the Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán He was tried and sentenced to life in prison for running a massive drug empire that for decades injected millions of dollars in narcotics into the United States, the New York Post noted.

“My client pleaded guilty because he wants to accept full responsibility for his crime that occurred many years ago,” said Narváez’s defense attorney Alexei Schacht.