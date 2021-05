05/20/2021 at 5:34 PM CEST

EFE

The Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez, from Movistar, won the third stage of the 67th edition of the Vuelta a Andalucía, the queen day, between Beas de Segura and Villarrodrigo, of 175 kilometers, with a time of 5 hours, 3 minutes and 26 seconds. LopezIn this way, he is the leader of the race when there are two stages to go.