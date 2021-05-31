Colombian glory: Egan Bernal achieved the feat of Nairo Quintana in the Giro d’Italia



Bernal accomplished the feat Nairo Quintana accomplished in 2014.

Photo: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images

Egan Bernal fulfilled in the last stage of the Giro d’Italia and was crowned as the new monarch of the second round in stages with the highest rating in cycling, after the Tour de France. “The Wonder Boy” made history twice: it was his second grand tour triumph (Tour de France, 2019) and he became the second Colombian to win the Giro d’Italia, after Nairo Quintana (2014).

The last stage was a 30.3km time trial in Milan, a distance that gave Bernal peace of mind, who is not an outstanding cyclist in this type of stage, but who had the ability to defend his advantage without major shocks. So it was.

He did not suffer on arrival, having plenty of chance to raise his arms and celebrate his triumph. He was received by his partner, with whom he shared some very emotional moments before going with the rest of the team to celebrate.

💗Giro 2021 – Stage 2⃣1⃣

⏱️ Senago – Milano ITT @TISSOT 🇨🇴 @ Eganbernal’s arrival # Giro pic.twitter.com/P1JCT4aRyR – Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 30, 2021

Egan won with solvency: he took 1’29 ”ahead of Damiano Caruso and 4’15” over Simon Yates, cyclists who accompanied him on the podium. He reached the last stage with an income of more than two minutes, which gave him a fairly wide margin of maneuver that he did not waste.

💗 Giro d’Italia 2021 💗 Maglia Rosa @EnelGroupIT 💗 @Eganbernal 86h17’28 “

2⃣ @CarusoDamiano + 1’29 “

3⃣ @SimonYatess + 4’15 ” 📊 The full official rankings 👉 https://t.co/iaDu5jSLlH#Giro pic.twitter.com/U45xfcfY1Q – Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 30, 2021

“I can’t believe what is happening. I just won the Giro d’Italia, I have no words. The Pink Jersey is special and the Giro is the most beautiful race in the worldBernal said in the post-stage interview.

🎙️ @Eganbernal: “I can’t believe what’s happening, I have just won the Giro d’Italia, I really have no words. The Maglia Rosa is special and the Giro is the most beautiful race in the world.” Powered by @eolo_it #Giro pic.twitter.com/AqPhqW5F9c – Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 30, 2021

Nairo Quintana: the forerunner

Nairo Quintana, at the peak of his career, he marked the path of Colombian cycling, winning the Giro d’Italia in 2014. “Nairoman” beat Rigoberto Urán, also Colombian, and Italian Fabio Aru on the podium.

Quintana gave the big blow by winning stage 16. Since then he took the lead and held it for the next five days, adding another victory on stage 19. The 1-2 with Urán was also unique in the history of Colombian cycling .