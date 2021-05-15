Colombian GDP expansion sweeps forecasts ahead of protests

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s economy grew much faster than expected at the beginning of the year, with interest rates at an all-time low supporting a resurgence in domestic demand.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.9% in the first three months of the year from the previous quarter, more than three times the 0.9% median forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. GDP grew 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year, the National Administrative Department of Statistics said on Friday.

A month before mass protests broke out across the country, the economy was expanding at its fastest pace on record, according to a separate indicator released alongside the GDP report. The indicator for monitoring the monthly economy, known as ISE, registered an expansion of 11.8% in March, the fastest since records began in 2006.

Today’s reports show that Colombia was recovering strongly from its biggest drop last year. But the outlook for the current quarter is less optimistic as social unrest and a new wave of covid-19 hit the country. Central bank co-head Jaime Jaramillo this week described the growth outlook as “bleak.”

Colombia’s economy will grow 5.2% in 2021, according to an International Monetary Fund forecast published before today’s report. It would be a slower expansion than that of Peru and Chile, but faster than that of Mexico and Brazil, according to the fund’s estimates.

Anti-government protesters have blocked roads in recent weeks, disrupting economic activity, hurting confidence and blocking access to Colombia’s main Pacific port. The protests were sparked last month by a government plan to raise taxes, but they have continued to target a number of other complaints even after they withdrew the tax reform proposal.

“April and May are a perfect storm, with the third wave of covid and the demonstrations,” which could erase first-quarter earnings, said Sergio Olarte, an analyst at Scotiabank Colpatria, in a telephone interview before the report was released. GDP.

