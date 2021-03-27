Colombian Gaviria suffered a spectacular fall and had to leave in Belgium

Travel to Belgium, to compete in the E3 Saxo Bank Classic Grand Prize, represented for Fernando Gaviria the opportunity to win his first cycling race in 2021 and a steep fall with 119 kilometers remaining, on a track that had the finish line 203 km.

The rider of the UAE Team Emirates team was about to maneuver to take a curve in the middle of the peloton, when he became entangled with the Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváez, from Ineos. Both fell dramatically and had to be treated shortly to continue.

Gaviria, with pride, returned to his bicycle ready to finish the stage, but the pain was stronger than his gallantry. The Antioqueño had to retire to take care of his health, the Ecuadorian had the same fate.

Unfortunately @FndoGaviria is out of # E3SaxoBankClassic after taking a tumble 💥 https://t.co/dEkPRkipK5 – @ UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) March 26, 2021

Gaviria and his award-winning career

An official statement from the UAE team is still awaited. They only published the information of their abandonment. Therefore, the cyclist’s fans must wait to know a medical part and the extent of his injury.

At 26 years old, he already knows what it is like to win five stages of the Giro d’Italia, two of the Tour de France and eight in the Vuelta a San Juan. For this reason, he is considered one of the great sprinters in Colombia and the entire continent, he has also shone in track cycling.

He has a Gold Medal in the World Track Cycling Championships in 2015 and 2016, in the Omnium modality. He also won Gold at the 2015 Pan American Games in Omnium and team pursuit.