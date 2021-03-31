Colombian forward nicknamed “Almanaque” for surprising reason

In the new century the parents of the new generation have become very creative in combining the names of their children. “Almanac” Efmamj Jasond González, is the real test of new trends, its name is striking and exotic.

The quick explanation of his name is due to the fact that his parents, with a totally original creativity, took 9 months of gestation of the child to decide that his name would be joining the initials of the 12 months of the year.

Efmamj: January, February, March, April, May, June, as a first name. Jasond: July, August, September, October, November and December, as a middle name. He likes to be called by his first name, but people find it easier to say Jasond.

The current All Boys striker explained to As Colombia the origin of his name: “He was born by my father, because he wanted to have a boy first, but a girl was born. My mother didn’t want to have any more children, but he told her that they had to have a boy because he already had his name. I was born and they were going to call me Efmamjjasond Jonatan, but my mother said no because they were going to call me Jonatan. There was like a lawsuit there but Efmamjjasond was still alone ”,

He assures that his mother is the only person who calls him Efmamj. Although if she’s upset, she calls him by his full name: “when she’s angry she says it completely and she says it spectacular, perfect.”

Almanac scored in his last game

Efmamj González, 21, trained at Atlético Nacional and later moved to San Lorenzo de Almagro, in Argentina. Now he is looking for continuity in the First National (second category) with the All Boys.

Last Saturday, Albo thrashed Ferro 3 – 0 and the Colombian scored the third goal, coming off the bench. His club celebrates him with his perfect nickname: Almanac.

[FÚTBOL MASCULINO] ⚽ 81 ‘Gooooooal from @caallboys was converted by Efmamj Jasond “Almanaque” González. ⚽ 🔶 #AllBoys 3 🆚 0 #Ferro ⚪⚫⚪ #VamosAllBoys ⚪⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/yDjrE7GLdX – Club Atlético All Boys (@caallboys) March 27, 2021