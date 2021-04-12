Colombian football mourning the death of Guillermo Berrío

04/12/2021

On at 06:45 CEST

Colombian soccer was impacted by the death of one of the most respected coaches in that country. The news of the death of Guillermo Berrio At 54 years old, he caused a lot of sadness in several of the teams he had worked for during his career.

One of the most affected by Berrío’s departure was Atlético Huila, a club in which he is a great idol. He was part of the promotion in 1992, the highest historical scorer and got the subtitle of 2009, which led the team to play the South American. This Sunday he was celebrating his 54th birthday. According to some reports they mentioned that this he was playing an amateur soccer game and in the middle of that game, he suffered a cardiac arrest that ended his life.

The President, members of the Board of Directors, administrative and sports personnel of the Club Deportivo Atlético Huila deeply regret the death of Guillermo ‘Teacher’ Berrío, emblematic player of our Institution, leader of the promotion in 1992 … pic.twitter.com / 26Vp3WtjAn – Atlético Huila (@AtleticoHuilaof) April 12, 2021

This club paid tribute to ‘Teacher’ Berrio, who was an “emblematic player of our Institution” and who led the ascent in 1992.

HIS CAREER AND LEGACY

As a technician, he directed Huila, Medellín, Alianza Petrolera and Pasto and his teaching style was part of the reason why he was nicknamed “El Teacher.”

Berrío played in 1988 with América de Cali, in addition to playing for Colombian clubs such as Envigado, Deportes Tolima, Deportivo Pereira, and Athletic Huila among others.

It was at the latter club that he became a benchmark as a player and later as a coach. His first experience on a professional bench was as a technical assistant to the coach Nestor Otero in 2006-2007.

Later, Berrí went from being an assistant to a technical director. It was Huila that gave him this opportunity to debut as a strategist, managing to make a great campaign that had them in positions of South American cups. After his time there, he directed Independiente Medellín and then went on to Alianza Petrolera. He finally ended his coaching career at Deportivo Pasto.