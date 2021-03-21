COLOMBIAN FOOTBALL | LIVE AND LIVE | America de Cali vs. Once Caldas for the Betplay League SCHEDULE | Via Win Sports +

COLOMBIAN FOOTBALL | LIVE ONLINE | SEE LIVE AND LIVE | They follow the emotions of the coffee rental. By the thirteenth date of the Betplay League, Once Caldas receives the whole of America from Cali at a crossing that will be held this Saturday, March 20. The crossing will be transmitted through the Win Sports +.

The match will be held at the Palogrande Stadium in the city of Manizales. The last time they met was on March 7, 2020 in a commitment that ended with a 1 to 1 on the scoreboard.

The home team are in the fifteenth position and in this confrontation they recognize that they will have to overcome a tough rival to improve their outlook in the standings.

América de Cali, meanwhile, maintains a positive streak in the contest. The Reds have won their last three games in and in this clash they will seek a result to get into the group of beneficiaries.

Follow the minute by minute of this game

Once Caldas vs. América de Cali When will they meet for the Betplay League?

The match will be played at the Palogrande Stadium this Saturday, March 20.

Schedule by countries

Argentina: 22.00

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET

How to follow the transmission of this match?

You can see the game from the screen of Win Sports +