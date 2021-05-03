Colombian Finance Minister resigns after days of protests

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigned Monday after days of bloody street protests pushed the government to withdraw its plan to increase taxes.

Since he presented his proposal last month, Carrasquilla has been attacked by legislators from across the political spectrum, which led him to say in a statement that his continuity in government “would make it difficult to quickly and efficiently build the necessary consensus.”

His departure adds to the chaos that the Andean nation is going through, while its intensive care units are almost full as a result of a spike in COVID-19 infections. On a daily basis, protesters and police clash in Bogotá and other cities, while truckers and taxi drivers block roads and unions march through the streets.

“In the absence of a gradual and orderly tax reform, the country’s macroeconomic stability would be seriously compromised,” the ministry said in a statement.

The peso weakened 1.6% to 3,804 per dollar, having the worst performance among the more than 100 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, while the withdrawal of the tax proposal and the exit of Carrasquilla caused a massive sale of Colombian assets.

The nation’s dollar bonds also fell, as investors see a greater risk that their credit rating will be downgraded to speculative in the near future.

Colombia’s dilemma reveals how the gap between rich and poor nations has been widening by the pandemic. While the United States and the European Union spend trillions of dollars on very low-cost stimulus, Colombia is desperate to protect itself from the wrath of bond vigilantes. The Andean country is one of the few in the region that has consistently paid its debts but, faced with its worst contraction on record, it is currently struggling to control its budget deficit and avoid credit rating downgrades that could skyrocket its borrowing costs.

The proposed tax increases were intended to stem the growing fiscal deficit and fund welfare payments to address the increase in poverty caused by the pandemic.

On Sunday, President Iván Duque said his government would renounce some of the most unpopular proposals, such as extending the value-added tax to more goods, and urged lawmakers to reach a consensus around a new plan to help the country to get out of an increasingly serious fiscal gap.

New marches

However, the withdrawal of the proposal failed to end the demonstrations. Unions called for new marches on Wednesday to protest another series of complaints, including the government’s plans to reform the health system.

Over the weekend, the government took the army out to the streets to support the police in major cities, while protests even spread to provincial cities. During the demonstrations, at least 17 people lost their lives, and the Bogotá mayor’s office said 41 stations on its mass transit system had been out of service as a result of acts of vandalism.

Colombia is among the first large emerging markets to try to implement large tax increases. Other countries in the region are likely to face similar difficulties trying to increase incomes in economies that are still being devastated.

Both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings place the country one notch above the speculative grade. Moody’s Investors Service, which rates Colombia two notches above speculative grade, said in a report Monday that the withdrawal of the tax proposal could be negative for the country’s credit outlook.

