BOGOTÁ, Apr 13 (.) – Colombia’s economy will contract 1.5% to 2% this year, compared to the 3.7% expansion the government had initially set as a target, the finance minister said Alberto Carrasquilla, in an interview published Monday by a local newspaper.

Colombia exhibited during 2019 a growth of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.3%, one of the highest in the region.

Faced with this panorama clouded by the spread of COVID-19, Carrasquilla admitted to the newspaper El Espectador, that “of course” the possibility of processing a tax reform is opened due to an expected drop in the tax collection, which would be about 10 billion pesos ($ 2,572 million).

Colombia had set a collection goal of 158 billion pesos ($ 40.65 billion) for this year.

“The economic crisis that the country is going through implies, on the one hand, much more public spending to meet public health, humanitarian and business illiquidity challenges; but it also implies much less public revenue as a result of the economic slowdown that management has of the pandemic, “said Carrasquilla.

“This means much more debt and it is a debt that we have to pay once we overcome this tragedy,” explained the official, who projected the collection drop of 10% in the year.

President Iván Duque decreed a state of emergency, within which he ordered a quarantine of more than a month and launched a multimillion-dollar plan to help individuals and companies to face the impact derived from the COVID-19 contagion.

Analysts agree that the fourth economy in Latin America will fail to meet its fiscal deficit target for the Central National Government this year, of 2.2% of GDP, and some calculations place it above 4% of GDP.

The Colombian health authorities have reported 2,852 people infected and 112 killed by the coronavirus.

The director of Public Credit of the Ministry of Finance, César Arias, told . last week that Colombia is considering increasing its indebtedness with multilateral banks more than it had planned this year to meet the liquidity needs derived from the emergency it is facing. the spread of the coronavirus. [nL2N2BW0LK]

Asked if he is concerned about the possibility of the country losing its investment grade credit rating this year or next, Carrasquilla replied that it is focused on fighting the coronavirus crisis without losing sight of the responsibility to maintain the stability of the economy. in the medium and long term.

“It is like asking a patient who is battling cancer with courage, dignity and caste if he is worried about having to wash his underpants,” he concluded.

