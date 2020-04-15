BOGOTÁ, Apr 15 (.) – Colombian oil company Ecopetrol announced on Wednesday that it will take loans totaling $ 1,075 million to preserve a strong cash position amid the current situation stemming from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, that has impacted crude oil prices.

The oil company requested the disbursement of a contingent credit line for $ 430 million contracted with Scotiabank and $ 235 million with Mizuho Bank, obtained in September 2018.

In addition, it will contract short-term financing with local and international entities for a total amount equivalent to 410 million dollars.

Ecopetrol explained that with these measures, its cash position reaches around 3.7 billion dollars.

“The aforementioned financing operations, which have complied with all the required internal and external procedures and approvals, strengthen the company’s liquidity position, in an environment of high uncertainty where the protection of cash is a fundamental objective,” said Ecopetrol. it’s a statement.

The oil company said it will continue to explore other competitive financing alternatives in anticipation of the impact that the current situation may have on the financial markets and / or on the oil and gas sector in the medium and long term.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia, generates most of the oil production in the South American country and owns the two main refineries and most of the pipeline and pipeline network.

(Report by Nelson Bocanegra. Edited by Luis Jaime Acosta)