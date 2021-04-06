Colombian couple Cabal and Farah will defend doubles title at Godó

The Colombians Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal, who formed the best couple in the world in 2019, will defend in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Go Trophydo the title they won in 2019, since the last edition was not played due to the pandemic.

Farah and Cabal, who are aiming for the Olympic gold season in Tokyo, will have as their main rivals on the tracks of RCT Barcelona the couple formed by the British Jamie Murray and the brazilian Bruno Soares, who won the tournament in 2013 partnering with Alexander Peya.

Another illustrious doubles player such as the Spanish will not miss the Barcelona event. Marcel granollers. In his case, he will play at home – he belongs to the RCTB-1899 – and will finally try to lift a title that has resisted him to date after having played two finals in the 2012 and 2016 editions.

Official doubles list of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy

With his current partner, the Argentine Horacio Zeballos, reached the final of the ATP 500 in Acapulco (Mexico), in which they lost to British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski.

The organization has also confirmed the participation of the German Kevin Krawietz, champion of the last two editions of Roland Garros and who has recently uncovered himself as a great doubles figure and on clay.

This season he will play for the first time in Barcelona in search of one of the most prestigious titles on the circuit accompanied by the Romanian Horia Tecau.

Other great stunt specialists such as Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have also signed up; Lukaz Kubot and Wesley Koolhof; Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert or Marcelo Melo and Jean-Julien Roger.

The team, of 16 couples, has already thirteen confirmed and the two invitations reserved for the tournament will be announced shortly. The remaining pair will come out of the qualification of the previous phase. The tournament will be played from April 17 to 25.