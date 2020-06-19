© Provided by Agencia .

Bogotá, June 18 . .- The Colombian Senate last Thursday approved the life sentence for child rapists, a measure that was applauded by different sectors of the country given the reported constant abuses of this type.

The initiative, which received 77 favorable votes and none against the senators attending a virtual session for the coronavirus pandemic, reforms article 34 of the Constitution so that one of the sentences that the judges can apply to these criminals is that of life imprisonment.

« Rape of children is a cancer that corrodes society. We have made a good decision, a decision that serves the country, » said Senator Jorge Guevara, from the Alianza Verde party.

The approval of the bill was also celebrated by Colombian President Iván Duque, who thanked and congratulated the legislators.

« Today Colombia has a great reason for happiness. Congress has carried out that great reform that so many families expected and that is that from today Colombia has a life sentence for rapists and murderers of minors, » said Duque.

The project was promoted by the head of state, who several times said that in the country he could not « continue to see more abuse against children. »

The Colombian government will have, from the promulgation of the new law, a period of one year to present to Congress a bill that regulates life imprisonment for child rapists.

The senator of the ruling Centro Democrático party, Ruby Chagüi, wrote on Twitter: « Historical day in Colombia! We approved in the Senate plenary the life sentence for murderers and rapists of our children and adolescents. This is a triumph of democracy , the victims and all Colombians. «

For her part, Yohana Jiménez, daughter of the late congresswoman Gilma Jiménez, who was a standard-bearer for that cause, assured on social networks: « We did it. Historical day based on the most important thing, of our children. Today it breaks in two the history of our country for the defense of the rights of our children from the legacy of my mother. «

On May 17, the Colombian House of Representatives had approved the project with 135 votes in favor and 22 against.

