Bogotá, May 4 . .- The Colombian companies Ecopetrol, Arturo Calle and Bio Bolsa, joined forces to manufacture 147,000 kits of medical clothing for the Red Cross and local authorities to distribute among health personnel attending the pandemic of the coronavirus in the country.

This was reported by the Colombian oil company Ecopetrol, who allied with Bio Bolsa and the Grupo Empresarial Arturo Calle, to make the initiative a reality that will benefit health workers, those most exposed to catching the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, Colombia has 7,668 patients with coronavirus and 340 deaths. Bogotá continues to be the main focus of infections (2,958), followed by Valle del Cauca (1,059), Meta (565), Atlántico (492) and Antioquia (443).

The input for the medical supply, as well as the production costs, were donated by Esenttia, a petrochemical company from the Ecopetrol Group dedicated to the production of polypropylene, which has its main plant in Cartagena de Indias.

The information details that the 31 tons of this raw material were delivered to Bio Bolsa, a company that produces reusable bags in Bogotá, which transformed them into 330,000 meters of non-woven fabric, which significantly reduces the possibility of contagion by doctors.

The general manager of Bio Bolsa, Jaime Plata, said that it is motive “to be part of this alliance because it represents the union of the entire chain: generators of raw material, transformers and producers of final articles, all with the aim of providing protection to personnel doctor, priority right now. “

For his part, the president of Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol, Felipe Bayón, affirmed that the alliance of different companies with different approaches can “join efforts and work hand in hand to deliver a vital product for the protection of health professionals.”

The fabric was delivered to the Arturo Calle Group to make the garments in its three plants located in Bogotá and Pereira, whose production capacity has been arranged to meet the health emergency.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to help prevent the spread of this virus in the country,” said the company’s general manager, Carlos Arturo Calle.

In several Colombian cities, doctors and nurses have protested to demand from the government labor guarantees and adequate protection elements to face the pandemic.

