BOGOTÁ (AP) – The Colombian club Jaguares suspended the contracts of its squad, in the midst of the crisis generated in national football by the coronavirus, the soccer players’ union denounced on Friday.

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) pointed out that this is the first of the 20 teams in the first division to take a similar measure, and considered it illegal.

According to the union group, Nelson Soto, owner of the club in the town of Montería, communicated the suspension of the agreement to each player.

“The decision is made in the event of a force majeure event that prevents the provision of his services as a club worker, and also makes it impossible to pay wages paid by the employer, due to the absence of income to economically solve the obligations ”, indicates the notification letter shown by Acolfutpro and apparently signed by Soto.

The notification is dated March 20, but only now is it known. The team has not issued an official announcement or response to the guild.

Jaguares had suspended practices as a result of the pandemic, but Argentine coach Juan Cruz Real had given the soccer players an individual training program.

Other clubs weigh emergency measures, in the face of football paralysis due to the new virus.

Deportivo Pereira anticipated the holidays and Santa Fe made an unusual poll among the fans, so that they gave their opinion on social networks if they were in favor of maintaining the current economic conditions of the club or were in favor of reducing them.

Other groups would seek that the members accept the reduction of wages.

“We are not going to sit down to talk (with the soccer players), because this measure does not resist dialogue,” said Gustavo Serpa, president of Millonarios de Bogotá, before the step taken by Jaguares. “We are going to put a salary cap and we hope that the players accept it. I have no doubt that the vast majority will accept it. “

Marco Caicedo, leader of Deportivo Cali, warned that if the current situation continues, “it is probable that the other semester we will not make contracts or we will have to do without expensive players on the payroll.”

After eight days, the league tournament was suspended in mid-March, due to the measures adopted by the government to mitigate the ravages of the pandemic.

“If the League is reactivated in a month we will not have so many financial problems but if the half of the year arrives and we are still affected by the coronavirus, soccer in the world ends, because the teams would not have income,” said Tulio Gómez, president of the Champion América de Cali, in the electronic edition of the newspaper El País de Cali.