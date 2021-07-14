Colombian central banker sees IPC expectations anchored

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s inflation outlook has become “much more challenging” in recent months, according to a member of the Banco de la República board, increasing pressure on the country to join the regional trend of higher interest rates.

As the economy recovers from the crisis that broke out last year, the monetary authority tries to assess when to start withdrawing the stimulus. Roberto Steiner, co-director of the central bank, says that core inflation expectations are one of the key indicators to help in the decision when the time comes.

“At some point we are going to have to start to diminish that momentum that comes from monetary policy and the board is in the job of looking at the numbers permanently to see when the time is right to start looking at those changes,” said Steiner Tuesday in an interview. “I would think that if the expectation regarding that inflationary component increases a lot, it would probably be a solid argument to consider. But it would not be the only one ”.

Annual inflation accelerated to 3.6% last month, the fastest pace since the pandemic began to spread in Colombia. In part this is due to a smaller “output gap” as recovery reduces excess capacity. Temporary factors such as food shortages following anti-government protests in recent weeks and a global rise in commodity prices could also be a reason behind the move, Steiner said.

Colombia’s central bank kept interest rates at a record low of 1.75% at its June meeting, even as other large economies in the region are increasing borrowing costs to curb inflation.

Chile is forecast to raise its interest rate from a record low on Wednesday, while Brazil and Mexico have already begun withdrawing stimulus as growth recovers from the pandemic and inflationary pressure accelerates. In the case of Colombia, Steiner said he does not anticipate a “sudden” change in policy.

The economy continues to operate below capacity, inflation expectations remain “reasonably well anchored” and do not raise alarms, he said.

“Although economic activity has been picking up, we are still far from having the production we had at the end of 2019,” Steiner said. “I think there is still the expectation that a fairly expansionary monetary policy is required to recover the economic activity that was lost.”

Economists polled by the central bank forecast that core inflation, which excludes food prices as volatile, will be almost exactly in line with the 3% target by the end of 2022.

Bank objective

The central bank must ensure that temporary price increases do not persist, including through the use of indexation, Steiner said.

Steiner rejected the idea that the central bank should tolerate faster inflation for a sustained period as the economy recovers from the pandemic. That contrasts with comments from fellow co-director Jaime Jaramillo, who said in an interview in May that the bank could temporarily allow inflation to exceed its 3% target to prioritize recovery.

“We have a mandate that is on inflation and I would be concerned that inflation and inflation expectations above 3% consolidate,” said Steiner. “If inflation were above the target for reasons that suggest it would stay there for a long time, I would view it with some concern.”

Unemployment risks

Steiner said there is a risk that when the economy returns to full capacity, the unemployment rate will remain higher than before the pandemic.

“Unemployment has responded much less than expected given the reaction of economic activity,” he said.

In June, the central bank raised its forecast for economic growth this year to 6.5%, from 6%, citing the strong performance of the economy in April. This contrasts with the 6.8% contraction last year.

The current unemployment rate is very worrying, especially in the face of recent social unrest in Colombia and elsewhere, he said. The pandemic may have brought structural changes to the labor market that are not yet fully understood, he added.

The unemployment rate was 15.6% in May; much lower than a year ago, but more than five percentage points higher than in the same month of 2019.

“I think there are signs that there have been significant increases in productivity in some sectors, which will therefore translate into lower demand for labor,” he said.

