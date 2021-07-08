Colombian Carlos Bacca leaves Villarreal



Carlos Bacca won the Europa League with Villarreal CF.

The Colombian striker Carlos Bacca will not continue at Villarreal next season after four campaigns in the Castellón team, the Villarreal entity announced

In these four years the striker of Puerto Colombia has played a total of 145 games and scored 43 goals that have turned the coffee soccer player into the eighth all-time top scorer of the yellow club in the elite.

Official statement: @ carlos7bacca Good luck in the future 👍! – Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 7, 2021

Among his greatest achievements as “groguet”, Bacca stands out for having become the only yellow player to has been able to sign three triplets with Villarreal’s elastic (RC Celta, 17-18, Comillas, 19-20 and Sevilla FC, 20-21). Likewise, the Colombian international attacker will be remembered as one of the players who won the first Villarreal CF Europa League.

Carlos Bacca joined Villarreal in the 2017/18 season from AC Milan, although before his arrival at the Italian club he proved to be a high-level striker in the ranks of Sevilla, with whom won two Europa League in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Villarreal thanked Bacca in a statement for his “dedication, professionalism and good performance during his time as a yellow footballer and wishes him the best of luck in his sports career.”