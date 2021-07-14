Colombian Carlos Bacca, first signing of Robert Moreno’s Granada CF

Villarreal CF arrives free

Granada CF and striker Carlos Bacca reached an agreement for the attacker to become the first signing of the rojiblanco team for next season, the Andalusian club confirmed this Tuesday night. The footballer, who arrives free from Villarreal CF, is the Colombian with the most goals scored in LaLiga history.

Bacca arrived in Europe in 2012 from Junior de Barranquilla, a club that wanted his services again after Villarreal left, although the interest of Granada nipped at the root the possibility that the coffee striker would return to play in his country.

Bacca, 34, arrives at Granada to fill the gap left in the attacking point by forward Roberto Soldado, who at the end of June decided to leave the club, by paying a clause that freed him from fulfilling the year of his contract he had left, to go to Levante UD.

De Paul, Achraf, Depay: next season’s most valuable transfers

Hamed Junior Traorè – Empoli → Sassuolo – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 16 million euros (after previous assignment)



Data as of July 13, 2021

Juan Musso – Udinese → Atalanta – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 20 million euros

Gerson – Flamengo → Marseille – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 25 million euros

Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Assignment with purchase option

Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)

Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22m

& copy imago images

Cost: 30 million euros

Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 9 million euros

Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 13 million euros

Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m

& copy imago images

Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)

Sandro Tonali – Brescia → AC Milan – Market value: € 27 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6.9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 20 million euros

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)

Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m

& copy imago images

Free

Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m

& copy DHA

Free

Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)

Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 38.4 million euros

Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 40 million euros

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese → Atlético – Market value: € 38 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 35 million euros

Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Free

André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

& copy imago images

Free

Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 42.5 million euros

Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 60 million euros

Carlos Bacca resigned with Villarreal CF

The Belgian Brugge was the Colombian’s first team in Europe, then brilliantly passing through Sevilla, AC Milan and Villarreal, where a few days ago he rescinded the year he had left on his contract despite the good numbers signed last season.

Bacca played 35 matches in all competitions with the yellow team, to which he contributed nine goals and two assists, and with which he was proclaimed brilliant champion of the Europa League.

In the highest Spanish category, he has accumulated a total of 182 games in which he scored 62 goals. Bacca will be officially presented on Wednesday as a new Granada player and will complete his first training session under coach Robert Moreno.

Homepage