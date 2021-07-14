Colombian Carlos Bacca, first signing of Robert Moreno’s Granada CF

Villarreal CF arrives free
Granada CF and striker Carlos Bacca reached an agreement for the attacker to become the first signing of the rojiblanco team for next season, the Andalusian club confirmed this Tuesday night. The footballer, who arrives free from Villarreal CF, is the Colombian with the most goals scored in LaLiga history.
Bacca arrived in Europe in 2012 from Junior de Barranquilla, a club that wanted his services again after Villarreal left, although the interest of Granada nipped at the root the possibility that the coffee striker would return to play in his country.
Bacca, 34, arrives at Granada to fill the gap left in the attacking point by forward Roberto Soldado, who at the end of June decided to leave the club, by paying a clause that freed him from fulfilling the year of his contract he had left, to go to Levante UD.
De Paul, Achraf, Depay: next season’s most valuable transfers
Hamed Junior Traorè – Empoli → Sassuolo – Market value: € 20 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 16 million euros (after previous assignment)
Data as of July 13, 2021
Juan Musso – Udinese → Atalanta – Market value: € 20 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 20 million euros
Gerson – Flamengo → Marseille – Market value: € 20 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 25 million euros
Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M
& copy imago images
Assignment with purchase option
Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)
Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 23 million euros
Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22m
& copy imago images
Cost: 30 million euros
Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M
& copy Imago / TM
Cost: 9 million euros
Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)
Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 13 million euros
Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m
& copy imago images
Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)
Sandro Tonali – Brescia → AC Milan – Market value: € 27 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 6.9 million euros (after previous assignment)
Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M
& copy TM / imago images
Cost: 20 million euros
Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)
Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m
& copy imago images
Free
Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M
& copy Imago / TM
Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)
Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m
& copy DHA
Free
Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)
Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 38.4 million euros
Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M
& copy TM / imago images
Cost: 40 million euros
Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese → Atlético – Market value: € 38 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 35 million euros
Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45 M
& copy imago images
Free
André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 23 million euros
David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M
& copy imago images
Free
Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M
& copy imago images
Cost: 42.5 million euros
Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M
& copy TM / imago images
Cost: 60 million euros
Carlos Bacca resigned with Villarreal CF
The Belgian Brugge was the Colombian’s first team in Europe, then brilliantly passing through Sevilla, AC Milan and Villarreal, where a few days ago he rescinded the year he had left on his contract despite the good numbers signed last season.
Bacca played 35 matches in all competitions with the yellow team, to which he contributed nine goals and two assists, and with which he was proclaimed brilliant champion of the Europa League.
In the highest Spanish category, he has accumulated a total of 182 games in which he scored 62 goals. Bacca will be officially presented on Wednesday as a new Granada player and will complete his first training session under coach Robert Moreno.
Homepage