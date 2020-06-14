© Provided by .

Alex Saab and his wife, Camilla Fabri, are investigated in Italy for their alleged participation in a network of laundering of subsidies for Venezuela related to an aid program for some 16 million people, the Italian press said

Colombian businessman Alex Saab, singled out by the Venezuelan opposition as the « figurehead » of President Nicolás Maduro, was arrested on Friday in the African archipelago of Cape Verde, in an action described as « arbitrary » by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The 48-year-old businessman and his partner Álvaro Pulido were accused in July 2019 in the United States of laundering money under a bribery scheme, in which they would have transferred $ 350 million outside Venezuela to foreign accounts that they owned or controlled. .

If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison. However, the possibility of potential extradition was not immediately apparent, since Cape Verde has no treaty with the United States.

Saab’s lawyer in Miami, María Domínguez, confirmed to . the arrest of her client, but did not offer further details about the case.

Jorge Arreaza, Venezuelan Foreign Minister, published a statement on Twitter where he assures that he has « taken all the necessary steps through diplomatic and legal channels to guarantee the rights » of Saab, who would have been detained in an « arbitrary » and « irregular » manner, responding to an Interpol arrest warrant.

The United States Treasury Department maintains that since 2016 Saab has taken advantage of overvalued contracts linked to the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP), a Venezuelan food aid plan aimed at a population that suffered from hunger and malnutrition in the midst of intense famine.

The conspiracy would include Maduro’s three stepchildren, as well as 13 companies in various countries and illegal operations in the gold sector in Venezuela.

Arreaza pointed out that Saab was detained « during a technical stopover necessary to continue his journey with the objective of taking steps to guarantee food » for the CLAPs.

According to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, citing anonymous sources, the Venezuelan-registered plane where Saab was traveling made a stop in Cape Verde to load fuel when the businessman was arrested. Supposedly, it covered the Russia-Iran route.

– « There are no untouchables » –

The parliamentary head Juan Guaidó, recognized as the president in charge of Venezuela for fifty countries, led by the United States, said in a press conference broadcast by Zoom that the measure shows that « there are no untouchables. »

« They must understand at this time that justice comes, but it takes time. Sometimes it hurts to wait, but it comes for all Venezuelans, » said the MP.

« It is not a country in the Middle East or Africa capable of protecting an internationally requested criminal, » he added.

A senior US official, in dialogue with . on condition of anonymity, explained that given the shortage of foreign exchange in early 2018, Maduro gave Saab a monopoly on the sale of gold extracted illegally from the jungles of the Orinoco Mining Arch, vast mining areas in southern Venezuela.

The Treasury said that Saab worked with the former Venezuelan vice president and current oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, to set up that structure, which had the support of Bandes and the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

Venezuelan opposition deputy Julio Borges, representative for Guaidó’s Foreign Relations, also welcomed Saab’s arrest.

« His capture is a hard blow to the structure of the regime, it shows that Venezuelans are not alone and that with Maduro there is no future, not even for those who support him. Actions against the accomplices of the dictatorship will continue, we are determined to achieve transition, « he noted.

Since last November, Saab and his Italian wife, Camilla Fabri, have been under investigation in Italy for their alleged participation in a money laundering network of subsidies for Venezuela related to the CLAP program, which has some 16 million beneficiaries, said the Italian press.